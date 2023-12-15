Nollywood star Yvonne Jegede is regarded as one of the most talented female actresses in the Nigerian movie industry

She recently spoke to Legit.ng about her role in her colleague, Funke Akindele's new movie "A Tribe Called Judah"

Yvonne, during the interview, noted that after getting to work with Funke on the new movie, she became scared to call her by name without adding Aunty

Famous Nigerian actress Yvonne Jegede recently gave an insight into what it is like working with ace Nollywood filmmaker Funke Akindele.

During an interview with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons, Yvonne noted that working with Funke on A Tribe Called Judah took her to a new level of what she understands and knows about filmmaking.

Jegede shared that she has never worked with anyone as insane as Funke Akindele and meant the insane in a good way.

She made more alluring comments about her colleague during the conversation, revealing why she can't venture into producing cinema-rated movies yet.

"Funke Akindele is an insane filmmaker" - Yvonne Jegede notes

The mother of one shared that she's never worked on any project of this magnitude before. Yvonne noted that it was completely different from what she was used to doing. She said:

"It was a great and awesome experience working on this project. It was something different from what I had been doing, and I loved it."

She shared that this was her first time working with Funke Akindele; here's what she had to say about the actress:

"When you see her on TV, you would think, oh, she loves to have fun, play around, dance and be goofy. Haaaa! that's a lie o she's a mad woman (screamed). She's a very serious person when she's onset. And I think that made my respect for her go really high. Now, I can't even call her Funke to her face I have to call her big sis because my respect for her has doubled. She's an insane filmmaker."

"She overprepares for everything" - Yvonne shares why she's scared of Funke

Yvonne Jegede further spoke about her respect for Funke and why she now calls her Aunty. She said:

"Every department she holds down is done to perfection. And I think this is because she overprepares before she comes on set, so she knows every single thing; every department is inside her brain. To be honest, she's good."

During the chat, Yvonne shared that she has no plan to emulate Funke Akindele's feats in the cinemas yet. She noted that it is too capital-intensive, and she doesn't have that type of money.

