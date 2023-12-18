Three days after its debut in theatres, actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele disclosed the achievement her most recent film, A Tribe Called Judah, has amassed

On Monday, December 18, Funke announced the good news on social media while appreciating her cast and crew for the success

A Tribe Called Judah was released in theatres on December 15, following its premiere in December 10 at the Imax Cinemas

Nigerian filmmaker and actress Funke Akindele has shattered numerous records in Nigeria and around West Africa with her box office smash, A Tribe Called Judah.

Barely three days after her much-anticipated December 15 release, the movie producer made a groundbreaking impact on the Nollywood scene.

Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah does great numbers in Nigeria and West Africa Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

On Instagram, the actress shared the good news of her accomplishment and praised God for her new feat.

The actress stated that her latest film grossed 122 million naira three days after its premiere in cinemas.

She further appreciated the cast and crew that made the production possible, including her fans home and abroad.

“Thank you, Lord!! Thank you, Nigeria !! I am grateful for the record-breaking journey of ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ in Nigeria and West Africa. #1 movie! Thanks for making it the biggest opening for Funke Akindele, the top Nollywood weekend.

“To the cast and crew members of this great movie, I say THANK YOU!! We made a movie!!

This is definitely an ultimate cinematic triumph of 2023! “

See her post below

Netizens react to Funke Akindele’s success below:

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

jagabanyoutube:

"Eeeei God. This figure choke. Thank Nigerians, thank you Lord."

hyrishstudios:

"Oh Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele, the MOTHER that you are I am PROUD of you, I chose right!!!! What??? Thanks for the gift of you❤️❤️❤️ Bragging rights here and there. Ayo ni o."

somajewel:

"Father We Are Grateful Congratulations My Beautiful Hardworking Mammii, You deserve it and more."

ladyariyike:

"Thank you Lord!!! Box office Queen for a reason!!! A record breaker that continues to break her own records!!! “The Funke Akindele Brand and Marketing techniques” will soon be a course to be studied in schools!!! On the way to 1 Bili in a few days!!! See you soon and Congratulations Mama!!!"

updateking__:

"Yasssss. You’re the only one that can pull this off the ONLY QUEEN of Nollywood thank you lord for this and thank you mama for pulling this haaaa."

eniola_ajao:

"This is Grace. Only ONE FAAN. I’m screaming. Super proud of you my super woman."

Source: Legit.ng