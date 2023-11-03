Popular Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, has taken to social media to remember his late friend, Mohbad

Bella shared a series of photos of the late Mohbad with his son, Liam, as he eulogised him

According to Bella Shmurda, he will make sure to take care of the singer’s son among other things

Talented Nigerian singer, Akinbiyi Ahmed aka Bella Shmurda, has once again remembered his late friend, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad.

Close to two months after the late singer’s death, Bella took to his social media page to eulogise him for the umpteenth time.

Nigerians react as Bella Shmurda vows to take care of Mohbad's son in emotional post. Photos: @bella_shmurda

Source: Instagram

The Cash App crooner shared photos of Mohbad with his son, Liam, and accompanied them with emotional captions.

In one post, he wondered if Mohbad was fine where he was because he hasn’t been doing fine for days and has been trying to move on.

He wrote:

“U told me to stop it, i have been trying. I just hope you're okay where u are cos have not been happy for days. Have been drinking nd going back nd forth on how to move on.”

In another post, Bella Shmurda vowed to take care of the late Mohbad’s son because it’s very sad that the little boy could not get to know his father.

In his words:

“It's sad Abiola Imole never get to know u. But be rest assured I will tell ur story and I will definitely take care of ur fruit I'm passing all the love to our sons. Lol lowkey I'm Bella nd sons inc.”

See screenshots of Bella Shmurda’s posts below:

Reactions as Bella Shmurda vows to take care of Mohbad’s son

Shortly after Bella Shmurda’s post went up, it spread on different social media pages and many Nigerians were touched. A number of netizens called the music star a true friend to Mohbad.

Read some of their comments below:

distinct_souvenirs:

“Bella is a brother from another mother ! What they shared was too deep, even many siblings don’t have that kind of bond . This is why his death is soo painful to Bella ! He will partly think that if he was around and had accompanied MOHBAD to the Ikorodu show , he may not have died ! That’s life , may the enemy not strike us when those that will save us are away ! Fest on IMOLE.”

Legendary_sg:

“Liam is your son now Bella upto you just leave them make dem dey talk say know be imole pikin but you are indeed are true frnd…this life ehn even 6 months old pikin don dey hear am.”

Ella_vinncent:

“Better frnd them no dey buy am outside❤️.”

official___maureen:

“This boy is his dad's carbon copy ah e no go better for clout chasers oo !!”

Flozpeters:

“This guy is really down..may God console him.”

drinksandwinewithzee:

“Obviously,there is a resemblance.It will be painful thing and traumatic experience to really find out that this boy is Mohbad son and have him ridiculed on social media.No woman will want to experience such under this circumstances.”

db_naturals_:

“Even Bella had no doubt that Liam wa s Imole’s son e come be una wey no sabi am at all and don’t care about him half as much.”

_____lade:

“Nah only Bella fit point finger to Wunmi say she knows a lot about what killed her husband without me doubting about it. Make the rest dey bark dey go.”

ff_cryptos_exchange:

“Lol this one dey chase clout you no happy for days and u go poco lee sister wedding enjoying yourself like anything never happen na people way dey believe all this celebrities I dey pity.”

ogbenipaul6:

“Baba hope this one nor be clout.”

Mohbad's dad seeks justice

Meanwhile, Mohbad's dad, Joseph Aloba, joined the train of people demanding justice for his tragic death.

During an interview, the bereaved man spoke about his son's involvement with Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

The dad said he had reprimanded his son for being bad to people who loved him, but the late 27-year-old insisted Naira Marley and his gang were evil. But he did not believe his son.

Source: Legit.ng