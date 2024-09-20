The conversation about the situationship between Ozee, Victoia and Onyeka has been ongoing for a while now

The twin Big Brother Naija housemate seems to have a thing for both ladies but would not admit it

On The Buzz show, Toke Makinwa and some of her guests tried to understand the dynamics of their relationship

Nigerians are tired of hearing Onyeka rant on and on about how Victoria keeps trying to make her jealous because Ozee Mbadiwe and Toke Makinwa and her guests came to rescue the situation.

During an episode of "The Buzz", hosted by Toke Makinwa, an ace Nigerian media personality, she and her guests discussed the ongoing situation as they tried to understand why Ozee seems to be 'using' both ladies.

Fans react to Toke's guests' comments about Ozee, Victoria and Onyeka. Credit: @itsonyekachigbo, @ozeembadiwe, @victoria_uvo

It is no longer news that Ozee and Onyeka started on the best friend level before he started to get close to Victoria. All the while this was happening, Ozee kept saying that he has a babe outside. However, it does not seem like that to the viewers.

Onyeka has also said several times that Victoria tries to do things with Ozee to make her jealous. While weighing in on the situation, Toke and her guests concluded that Ozee tells both ladies what they want to hear.

One guest also said he would prefer Victoria for Ozee, as even Onyeka would not pick herself, which angered a number of netizens.

Watch clip here:

Fans react to Toke's take

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@Katolin179725:

"Onyeka gave Ozee so many opportunities to go to Victoria and he kept running mad."

@Symply_Queenb:

"That’s nonsense talk sha, Onyeka is a beautiful lady."

@ApunanwuCN:

"Quite disappointed in Toke’s response to the man’s comment. Expected better."

@JennyMilann:

"I'm not even a fan of Onyeka buh dt was a very mean thing to say especially coming from someone who looks like he just got baked."

@Adaify33:

"It’s ok, we don’t want him to pick her sef. For someone that runs a night club and sees girls everyday for a living, onyeka is not for him."

@NwokeMpunity:

"Did the guy talking look himself thoroughly in the mirror before trying to make such remarks about Onyeka?"

@NnekaOnwuka:

"Please toke and the lady laughing why? For your mind, you fine pass our Onyeka."

Onyeka blasts sister Chizoba over wager

Meanwhile, former siblings pair Onyeka and Chizoba had an altercation in the BBNaija house over their weekly wager.

Onyeka, who is the current Head of House, picked her sister to be her assistant and share the HOH lounge with her.

However, Onyeka lambasted her sister for not showing enough support with the wager task ahead.

