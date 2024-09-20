Nigerian content creator Paramount Komedy, whose real name is Saani Iyabo, is in high spirits as she cops her first car.

The Nigerian creative shared the great news with her social media family as she posed with her new baby

Celebrities like Egungun, Ashabi Simple and other social media users have hugely congratulated her in the comment section

Nigerian content creators have been flaunting the results of their hard work online, and now it's Paramount Komedy's turn.

The Nigerian content creator, whose real name is Sanni Iyabo, sparked a wave of joy online after she shared her newest achievement.

Paramount took to her official social media page to announce to her fans that he had just copped a multi-million naira Lexus SUV vehicle.

The creative shared various pictures of herself posing with her car online as congratulations began to pour in from all angles across social media.

Her captions showed her excitement as she thanked her fans for their support and prayed for them.

She wrote:

"All shades of congratulations 🚘Dear Parafam 💕Thank you for everything & as you congratulate me , may congratulations not seize in your home 🙏."

With her latest feat, she joins the lengthy list of social media creators who have also taken delivery of their luxury cars.

Fans congratulate paramount Komedy

See how fans have congratulated Paramount Komedy:

@hairbyire:

"Congratulations."

@_egungun:

"Congratulations my dear."

@__mistypay:

"Congratulations 😍it won’t be your coffin Insha Allah."

@bonfrey_adenuga:

"Do giveaway for us nah 😄🙈 big congratulations my beautiful baby girl ❤️ 🎊🍾."

@theprettyfola:

"Congratulations PARA PORO 💜💜💜."

@officialbababe2022:

"Congratulations my momm️a❤️."

@ashabi.mohsimple_:

"Congratulations abosede mi ooooo 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻🤩🤩🤩."

@ojulewastudio:

"Congrats 🍾 more wins , as many as are believing God for their own car , this year you will get yours ❤️."

@oyin___adun:

"Congratulations 🎊 my black and fine woman 🔥❤️❤️❤️."

Egungunt takes delivery of benz

Meanwhile, Nigerian content creator and influencer known as Egungun announced his brand new Mercedez Benz to the world.

The creator shared his joy through his social media page, which was greeted by showers of congratulations from fans.

In his caption, he remarked that he had to wait for several weeks before he finally got his brand-new whip.

