Comedian Ali Baba has reacted to a post by some fans who narrated how some women left their jobs because of their husbands

The fans had stated that the women earn more and their husband felt unsecured in their marriage, the woman had to take up lesser paying jobs

Reacting to the post, Ali Baba said that self-confidence of such men were financially driven and anchored

Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, batter known as Ali Baba, has sparked massive reactions after dishing out financial advice to married couples.

The humour merchant, who welcomed a set of triplet, had reacted to a post by some fans who claimed that some women left their high paying jobs because of their men.

According to the fans, the husbands of those women were battling insecurities because their wives earn more. The women had to look for lesser paying jobs to help their men.

Reacting to the post, Ali Baba told men to also quit their jobs if they earn more than their wives.

Ali Baba blasts men

Not done reacting to the post, the comedian who, called out some Nollywood actresses added that the self-confidence of men, who feel insecure because their wives earn more than them, was financially driven and anchored.

Ali Baba asked if such men would allow their wives to quit a job of N10 million, which comes with different benefits, if they earn N1.5m a month.

Reactions trail Ali Baba's post

Netizens reacted to the post made by the comedian. Here are some of the comments below:

@abiodunijabiken:

"I will never support this, I am a man and I want my wife to grow as far as she can... Whether she is richer than me or not it won't stop me from carrying out my responsibility fully... What she earns isn't my business. I will live according to my means but if she wants to support it's fine.

@profiteneh:

"May I never be so insecure and shallow minded that I ask my wife to quit her job just because she earns more than I do. God forbid."

@i_am_tashacoll:

"May my sister and daughter not marry such men."

@luxuryrealestateng:

"Speak sir .This is truth you have said."

@nightingale_cosmeticslagos:

"Wizardry and witchcraft shouldn't be permitted in the name of marriage. Marriage and life in itself is a very temporary journey, why will you put your destiny or life on hold so another man can feel gratified? That one na winsh be that."

@koffithaguru:

"Thank God for my wife."

@isioma2012:

"These are examples of insecurities, uncertainty or lack of confidence on the part of the husbands. God will help us."

@teesoft_b:

"May I not marry a man who'll shrink my God's given gift because it bruises his ego. Tufiakwa!."

@rekiaolowu:

"Being subservient is not a cure for insecurity."

@aquabreed57:

"Lol crazy people everywhere."

