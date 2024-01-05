Things took a different turn at a wedding occasion after one of the guests suddenly slumped while dancing

People at the occasion were thrown into confusion as concerned folks rallied around to help the collapsed man

A netizen has offered an insight into what happened to the man who slumped and why he crashed to the ground

Drama at a wedding occasion as a male guest, who was dancing happily, collapsed.

A video shared by @lindaikejiblogofficial on Instagram showed how the man appeared on the scene, entertaining guests with his moves.

He slumped while dancing. Photo Credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

Suddenly, he crashed with his back to the ground. People gathered around to salvage the situation.

Someone removed his footwear while another tried to make his outfit lighter. There was worry evident in the atmosphere.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Reacting to the video, @africkpride claimed the man was a friend of one of the couple. The netizen countered @lindaikejiblogofficial's claim that it was a birthday party.

"This man didn't die, always confirm your news. He is epileptic and had crisis during his friend's wedding. Nigeria bloggers na was ooo," @africkpride wrote.

People share their thoughts on the incident

official_warrifinestchic said:

"I remember last year a man almost died in my presence I had to give him mouth to mouth I don’t know what they call it but my spirit lead me to do it…he is alive today a total stranger."

9jawoman said:

"They all thought he was giving them vibes until they saw his unusual facial expressions I suppose . Must be a cardiac arrest . May his soul rest in peace, amen."

msmmakan said:

"From his movement, I could tell he was already feeling it. Learn to listen to your body. Whatever it is you doing, once you feel dizzy, please find a place and sit down."

craftsbykelechi said:

"CPR is what everyone should be taught in case of eme...rgencies . None of them could even remember that? Chai."

back2school_gh said:

"The way he fell obviously shows it not a joke.. that's some hard fall, took forever for them to reach out."

omobabacomedian said:

"So sad! If you saw this video learn how to perform CPR!!! The guy placed him in a recovery position instead of performing CPR first then recovering position later. My his gentle soul rest in peace."

tastygoodnessdrinks said:

"Same way my husband died, while I was breastfeeding at midnight,I couldn't believe it .So much memories watching this."

Man collapses while dancing at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had slumped while dancing at a traditional wedding.

According to a video shared by Punch newspaper, the man is believed to be a community chief from Ataba in Andoni local government area of the state.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, the man dressed in a traditional white top and black trousers and holding a white handkerchief was dancing to the admiration of all guests when he suddenly collapsed.

Source: Legit.ng