Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has responded to recent claims against her fiance, Jux

Recall that Priscilla and Jux recently made news for their romantic videos and recent love song from the Tanzanian man, which have left many green with jealousy

During a recent TikTok live session, a curious fan asked Priscilla about rumours that her boyfriend, Jux, was using their relationship to promote his career, to which his diligently replied

Nigerian brand influencer Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of famed Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo, has made headlines with her Tanzanian lover, Juma Jux.

Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux have undeniable chemistry. Their flirtatious remarks and taunting comments on social media only add to the romantic atmosphere.

In public, the two are frequently seen exchanging grins, sharing romantic images and videos, and even having lovey-dovey moments together. Juma Jux, a Tanzanian R&B singer, recently dedicated the love song 'Ololufe' to Priscilla.

Priscilla also appeared in the song's music video, where she was shown dancing in a Tanzanian market with her beau, eliciting responses from social media users.

Since their public romance, people have been buzzing with mixed feelings. While many were intrigued by their connection and thought they would make an amazing couple, others questioned whether this public display of emotion was genuine romance or a publicity job.

In the most recent development, a fan asked Priscilla Ojo if her boyfriend, Juma Jux, was exploiting her to promote his songs during a TikTok Live session.

However, Priscy smartly answered the female fan, noting that she and her lover are solely concerned with the positive aspects.

The netizen asked:

"Some many people in Nigeria are saying he using you to promote his music in Nigeria. I hope it's not ture o, I hope it's not true o."

Her own answer was:

"Right now, we are just trying to focus on the positive vibes and not the negativity".

Watch the video below:

Iyabo Ojo parties With Priscy and Jux

Meanwhile, Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla Ojo had a nice time during their recent outing.

Legit.ng previously reports that the movie star’s daughter gave her Tanzanian boyfriend, Juma Jux, a royal reception in Lagos, Nigeria.

Juma Jux apparently visited Nigeria for the first time to celebrate his birthday party, and the video showed Iyabo having fun with the young lovebirds.

