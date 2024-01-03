Bella Shmurda and Iyabo Ojo have taken to social media to celebrate the late Mohbad on his first post-humous birthday

Bella shared a picture of Mohbad, describing him as his friend and brother, on his Instagram page

Iyabo, on the other hand, vowed to revisit Mohbad's case when she returns to Nigeria, a statement which saw many applaud her

Late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has been trending on social media as fans, wellwishers, and some of his colleagues mark his first post-humous birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page, Bella Shmurda, who recently issued warnings to an unnamed individual, penned a short message to Mohbad, who he described as his friend and brother.

Sharing a picture of Mohbad on a stage, Bella Shmurda wrote:

"Happy posthumous birthday my brother my friend oba Imole Rest in power Love u forever nd I miss u."

Iyabo Ojo vows to continue fight for justice

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, who has continued to push for justice over Mohbad's death, also shared a clip showing different pictures of the late singer.

She vowed to revisit his case when she returned to Nigeria.

Iyabo wrote:

"Once I'm back, we, the concerned citizens, will be paying the right authorities a courtesy visit.....so help us God. JusticeForMohbad is a must, and until that happens, no distractions, no backing down, happy heavenly birthday wishes to you..... Imole."

Fans pay tribute to Mohbad

Legit.ng captured some of the messages. See them below:

zoroswagbag:

"Keep flying nwa chukwu."

nawtie_tommy:

"We miss you so much Oba imole."

queendarlyn___:

"He is in a good place there’s consolation in knowing that."

aroraheemot:

"May the Almighty ease his affairs and have mercy on his remains."

latest_adamk_:

"Rest well my soldier."

i_am.temmy:

"Today last year I see ham with you together, in Ibadan for your show, rest well legend."

Mohbad's dad to drop tribute album

Legit.ng previously reported that the late singer's dad, Joseph Aloba, trended online over his plan to release a tribute album.

The soon-to-be-released album entitled "Itunu," meaning "Comfort" in English, is a tribute to Mohbad.

While the new album's release date is yet to be known, many have continued to drag Mohbad's dad.

