The streets of Lagos witnessed Nigerians expressing solidarity with Naira Marley as he filmed a new music video

A viral video making the rounds on the internet captured the embattled artist smoking on top of a bus, with the camera revolving around him

Despite the ongoing allegations, social media users were surprised to observe the overwhelming support from Nigerians

Social media buzzed after Nigerians came out in numbers to show their love and support for controversial singer Azeez Adeshina Fashola, best known as Naira Marley.

Women, men, children, and youths flocked to the streets as they surrounded the musician, who was busy with his shoot.

Netizens react to Naira Marley's new music video Credit: @nairamarley, @dangbanamanager

Source: Instagram

The troubled singer was filmed smoking while standing on a bus in a video that has gone viral online. Nigerians astonished social media users by rallying around him while he entertained them despite the allegations against him.

A concerned Nigerian on Twitter cried out that Naira Marley was loved behind the scenes. He continued by saying that the Soapy hitmaker’s cancellation was virtual and not genuine, and he was disappointed that justice might not be served for the late Mohbad.

See the post below

Nigerians react to the video of Naira Marley’s photo shoot

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tobiloba64:

"If you haven't listened to naira Marley new song may God bless you financially this month."

ukaypeters:

"No be Lagos....na only mouth dem get."

themain_djr7:

"Why are you people making noise like he's the one that killed him."

mamcy_clothing:

"Mohbad still hasn’t forgive him. And we also never forgive them for taking an innocent soul. God will surely judge him."

abasa_coins:

"Yoruba people no get sense."

steevecillin:

"Make he dy play even 2 pac get justice after 27 years , the world is watching."

Source: Legit.ng