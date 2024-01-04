In a touching video shared on TikTok, a man documented his visit to his twin brother in prison just a day before Christmas

The heartfelt post touched the hearts of netizens who came forward to share their diverse experiences

They revealed what it felt like having loved ones behind bars and created a supportive online community

A man has gotten netizens emotional after sharing a clip from his recent visit to see his brother in prison.

A bittersweet video captured the moment the doting brother saw his twin brother behind bars on the eve of Christmas.

Man emotional as he visits brother in prison on Christmas eve

The video highlighted the bond between the siblings and the challenges they face while separated by the incarceration of one.

According to him, his twin brother whom he claimed was innocent was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

Despite the difficult circumstances, the man identified as @mhlengixabait on TikTok remains hopeful and believes that their prayers will be heard.

He wrote;

“Visiting my Twin bro in Prison just a day before Christmas. God has not forsaken Us, one day he will hear our prayers bro. 15 years imprisonment for being innocent.”

Netizens open up about their experiences of having a loved one in prison

The man's video struck a chord with netizens who had similar experiences of having loved ones in prison.

In response to his post, individuals from various backgrounds and walks of life came forward to share their stories.

They offered support, empathy, and words of encouragement, creating a virtual community where people can connect and find solace in shared experiences.

Benon said:

“Reminds me of my brother he is in Yemen jailed life in prison. May God be with him merry xmas dnt knw if he is still alive oo.”

Thandi Maphumulo reacted:

“Thank God my man was in prison for 22yrs he is out now came out.”

Nana Dudu Mbelle said:

“How can I make an appointment to see my cousin it's now 3 months trying to book an appointment.”

Bisola said:

“Remind me of my dad who died in prison, some years back.”

TJ commented:

“I read about your brother's story it's sad. It's good that you do visit him God bless you.”

2024Natalya said:

“Went to see mine he was in a terrible state where I even demanded to see head of centre. There things he told me still traumatized even now.”

Man finally released after being wrongfully imprisoned for 28 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man wrongly convicted and jailed for close to 30 years has walked free after it was found he was innocent. Johnson Lamar, 50, locked up in prison since 1994 finally regained his freedom in 2023 after the case was revisited.

Johnson was convicted for the murder of Marcus Boyd who was shot dead by two masked men in St Louis, Missouri, BBC reported. Police authorities had always believed that the killing of Boyd was connected to dru'g conflict, but Johnson maintained his innocence throughout the years. He had always said he was at home when the murder happened and had nothing to do with it.

Erika Barrow who was Johnson's girlfriend testified that they were both at home at the time the murder happened. The wrong conviction has now been overturned after he has spent 28 years in prison. His release was made possible after another prisoner confessed that he shot Boyd, UNILAD reports.

