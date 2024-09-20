A content creator has taken to social media to share his experience with a real Lord's Chosen member

The creator said he was scared and shy as he spotted a real Lord's Chosen member approaching where he was making content in the church's apron

What ensued afterwards eventually changed the young man's opinion about Lord's Chosen members

A content creator, @_badboywilly, has shared the surprising encounter he had with a real Lord's Chosen member on the road.

@_badboywilly wore the church's apron and was shooting his content with a pal when he saw the Lord's Chosen member approaching.

The man was creating content on the road. Photo Credit: @_badboywilly

@_badboywilly admitted he was scared about how the Lord's Chosen member would react when he found out what he was doing.

"I was scared and shy at same time cause I thought he will shout for wearing it," he wrote.

His heart beat faster as the man drew closer. To his surprise, he said the Lord's Chosen member was so nice and even corrected him for wearing it wrongly.

In a clip he shared, the man spoke to him and left the scene after shaking his hand.

Watch his video below:

The clip amused many

Haleeberry said:

"Our Labor master in secondary school is a chosen member😂😂 Mr Patrick Na this trend make me remember."

Tom Tom said:

"They should be expecting me in their church on Sunday to video testimonies."

Asa_Nwanyi_Egede💎🌹💎🌹🦋 said:

"Very very Wetin???? Hmmmm those people eeeehh I no wan talk sha oooo."

CHOSEN FOR EVER said:

"I love the chosen brother for him coming to address that it is up side down."

e-football addict said:

"Nah you see am as apron them dere see am as bulletproof."

🌺💦BAE-DOLLAR-NISZA🦋💦said:

"Dem Dey wear apron like normal house wear Abi what😫😫😫they no Dey commot am."

Coco_babyy🥤 said:

"Na because na man he meet 😂I trust those mama."

Lord's Chosen woman face-off with man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Lord's Chosen woman was captured tackling a young man mocking her church's testimonies.

The woman, wearing her church's signature apron, argued that the viral testimonies are genuine and claimed she had also experienced unprecedented miracles.

"Did I invite you to come to my church? Don't come. We don't need jokers. We need people that want to make heaven. People dey run away because many don't want to make heaven. May God show you mercy," the Lord's Chosen woman said.

Source: Legit.ng