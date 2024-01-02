Bella Shmurda recently issued a stern warning to an unnamed person, stating that bygones aren’t bygone

The singer tweeted the warnings after Naira Marley shared a new message to his fans and followers

Some netizens have since read meanings to Bella Shmurda's tweet as they claimed he was referring to the Marlian boss

Popular singer Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, better known as Bella Shmurda, has left people talking over a stern message he recently issued to an unnamed individual, reminding him that bygones aren’t bygone.

Bella took to his X, formerly Twitter page, to warn the unnamed person who wished himself a New Year.

In a now-deleted tweet, Bella wrote:

“Don’t happy new yourself back to clean slate! I still get u for mind…bygones is not bygones.”

Bella Shmurda's tweets come after Naira Marley, who was alleged to be involved in Mohbad's death, wished his fans a happy New Year.

Naira Marley wrote on his Instagram page

“May the New Year bring happiness and joy to you and ur family. Happy New Year Marlians#2024.“

See a screenshot of Bella Shmurda's tweet below:

Netizens react to Bella Shmurda's tweet

See some of the reactions, Legit.ng captured below:

minky_realty:

"I love his boldness."

odiniru:

"And 88k+ humans liked Naira Marley’s post today? I fear who no fear Nigerians."

fhavour_andersson:

"He thinks we have forgotten Ashiere."

l0la_luxe:

"It’s always good to know when you’re doing too much."

idriskarimat:

"Amen .Bella my lovely legend.You too much.We are in this together."

ceejen_interiorsltd:

"Nigerians you guys deserve everything you are getting.Dont worry e go reach everybody turn."

pree_luxe:

"So sad that mohbad didn’t get to see 2024."

sarauniyaaffordablewears:

"Naira Marley and Sam lorry nothing like let bygone be bygone. We won't forget the trauma you guys put that young guy into . 75% of what Mohbad went through was cause by you guys then his father and step mom then his wife and then his small close friends of his.keep resting champ."

