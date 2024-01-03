A man known as Wisdom Nwedene has warned Yul Edochie about the implication of demanding the bride price paid to his first wife's family

The actor had told May that her family should return the bride price paid to them after he started dragging her for doing body enhancement

The man said the tradition of Ebonyi people would not permit what he wanted to do to his first wife, May

A Facebook user known as Wisdom Nwdene has made a post to warn Nollywood actor Yul Edochie about the step he wants to take about his first marriage to May.

Legit.ng had reported that the actor dragged his first wife and accused her of doing body enhancement. He also claimed that she stole her flesh and blood and has been turning social media users against him.

Man tell Yul Edochie that he will let go of his children if he collects may's bride price. Phot credit @yuledochie/@mayyulledochie

Source: Instagram

Responding to Edochie's outburst, Nwedene made it known that Ebonyi state people, the place where his wife comes from, have traditions they follow for people who want to return their daughter's bride price.

He noted that once he collects the money paid when he married May, her people would also collect the children she had for him. Nwedene also advised the actor to think before he leaps.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nwedene claims May's new husband will take Yul's children

Explaining further, Wisdom said that the man that May chooses to settle down with will be the one to father the children she had for the Nollywood actor.

The marital saga of the talented actor started after he took a second wife and made it public on social media.

See the post here:

Fans react to the post made by Nwedene

Reactions has trailed the post made by the Facebook user. Here are some of the comment below:

@Amb Ominyi Ejike Prince:

"True."

@Chris Ota:

"You are correct, this is Izzi people's tradition. Igbo Historyy just vomited his own now ..'See more

@Prince Richards GoldMan:

"They're no longer his but biologically they're still his abi? Ara."

@Prince Richards GoldMan:

"He should collect the bride price then. They're no longer his but biologically they're still his abi?"

@Jeremiah Obaji Nworu:

"Bride price can only be refunded back if a woman has no child in the marriage. That's my culture."

@Comr Odariko Excellent SoroGod:

"That's our culture (izzi)"

@Francis Apata Makanjuola Jnr:

"Outdated tradition, is not longer existing in anywhere, the tradition can only work to a poor guys not like rich guys like Yul."

@Peter Omoniyi Gidado:

"This is a court matter. If traditional rulership issues are now being settled in courts."

@Ifeanyi Chibueze James:

"Why did May go do nyash and bwess without his consent abi the man thing too long for her?"

@Gdon Alfred:

"Do u people change the child's DNA? And if u do, will the child be compelled to deny his biological father?"

@Evans Ken:

"It's not true, ask question well because this children were born while still in marriage."

May Edochie allegedly sues Yul and Judy Austin

Legit.ng had reported that May had allegedly taken her estranged husband to court for committing adultery with Judy Austin.

She allegedly demanded the sum of N100 million as damages.

May indicated that she and Yul married under the 1970 Marriage Act which states that neither man nor woman can have more than one partner at that time.

Source: Legit.ng