“Who off the Light for These Two”: Fans Ask As Throwback Video of Yul & May Dancing Surface Online
- The throwback videos of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, and his first wife, May have been seen online
- The video was dug up at a time when the two had been going through marital crisis and May threatening with a divorce suit
- In one of the clips, the actor was romantically holding his first wife and later made money rain on her
Some throwback romantic videos of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his first wife May Edochie have been dug at the peak of the estranged couple's marital crisis.
Legit.ng had reported that Yul had called out his first wife in a series of posts. He accused her of doing body enhancement without his knowledge.
He later deleted all the post where he called out his wife. In one of the videos, fans had to ask who switched off the light between the two former lovers with the way they danced romantically and held each other in the clip.
Yul Edochie and Judy ignore trolls with loved-up dance clip, while 1st wife May calls on her creator
The actor also made money rain on his first wife while they laughed like children together.
In another recording, the two were at an event and they faced each other as they danced together.
See the video here:
Fans react to the video of Yul and May Edochie
Netizens have reacted to the throwback video of the estranged couple. Here are some of the comments below:
@eno francis:
"Nah Mr Obasi wife off the light."
@user Sopsy:
"See how cute both of them looked nah both of them know sha."
@Golfing queen:
"Marriage matter lets don't judge from afar. They know best."
@Miriam moots Fafa:
"Juju Austin off the light moots oo who’s available?"
@Vibeswith_Ivy:
"Judy Austin really wanted to be May so bad."
@Okalo Properties and inv:
"Love fails."
@kadiefeika349:
"Exactly my sis."
@inyeroland:
"When d going was smooth."
@joyachogba:
"Change is constant, that is life."
@user5792490780328:
"Na principality."
May Edochie shares cryptic post
Legit.ng had reported that May had stirred emotion with a cryptic post she made about going back.
Though she didn't say what she meant, a lot of people have read meaning to her post and they took to the comment section to react to it.
Some insisted that she was changing her mind about polygamy. And that she was willing to go back to her estranged husband.
