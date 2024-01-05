The throwback videos of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, and his first wife, May have been seen online

The video was dug up at a time when the two had been going through marital crisis and May threatening with a divorce suit

In one of the clips, the actor was romantically holding his first wife and later made money rain on her

Some throwback romantic videos of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his first wife May Edochie have been dug at the peak of the estranged couple's marital crisis.

Legit.ng had reported that Yul had called out his first wife in a series of posts. He accused her of doing body enhancement without his knowledge.

Romantic throwback video of Yul and May Edochie surface online amidst marriage crisis. Photo credit @yauledochie/@mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

He later deleted all the post where he called out his wife. In one of the videos, fans had to ask who switched off the light between the two former lovers with the way they danced romantically and held each other in the clip.

The actor also made money rain on his first wife while they laughed like children together.

In another recording, the two were at an event and they faced each other as they danced together.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video of Yul and May Edochie

Netizens have reacted to the throwback video of the estranged couple. Here are some of the comments below:

@eno francis:

"Nah Mr Obasi wife off the light."

@user Sopsy:

"See how cute both of them looked nah both of them know sha."

@Golfing queen:

"Marriage matter lets don't judge from afar. They know best."

@Miriam moots Fafa:

"Juju Austin off the light moots oo who’s available?"

@Vibeswith_Ivy:

"Judy Austin really wanted to be May so bad."

@Okalo Properties and inv:

"Love fails."

@kadiefeika349:

"Exactly my sis."

@inyeroland:

"When d going was smooth."

@joyachogba:

"Change is constant, that is life."

@user5792490780328:

"Na principality."

Source: Legit.ng