Blessing CEO has joined the list of those who have advised May to drop Yul Edochie's name

In a viral video, the relationship expert said it was time for May to stop living in the actor's shadow

Blessing, who urged May to revert to her father's name, noted that her marital crisis has been on for the past two years

Popular relationship expert Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, better known as Blessing CEO, has sent a message to actor Yul Edochie's estranged wife, May, over their marital drama.

In a viral video, Blessing asked why May had delayed dropping the actor's name for the past two years.

Blessing CEO says it is time for May Edochie to drop Yul's name. Credit: @officialblessingceo @mayyuledochie @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The self-acclaimed relationship expert wondered why May had continued to make use of Yul's surname since he was so 'bad.'

According to Blessing, it was time for Yul's estranged wife to leave his shadow and clout by reverting to her father's name.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yomi Casual's wife, Grace Makun, had also advised May to yank Yul's name from her social media profile.

An extract from Blessing CEO's video read:

“Yul Edochie is so bad as a man, why are you still under his shadow? Why are you still holding his surname? Put your father’s name. It’s been two years now and you are still using Yul Edochie. Come out of his shadow."

Watch a video of Blessing CEO reacting to Yul and May Edochie's marital crisis below:

Yul has continued to trend hours after he demanded a refund of the bride price he paid to May's family.

Mixed reactions trail Blessing CEO's video

See some of the comments below:

veevogee:

"The only ther@pist that needs a therapy."

iamdrlilyij:

"What!! I have been divorced for over 10 years and still use his last name. We have nothing in common except our kids. What is wrong with Nigerians?"

unku_josh:

"Never knew I could hear a well sensed opinion on this matter until I heard dis... Nicely and wisely said Blessing."

comedianprivilegedson:

"For the first time I have to agree with blessing."

Source: Legit.ng