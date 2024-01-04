Kizz Daniel has fulfilled his promise of giving the little girl who sang his song 'Twe Twe' in a viral video

The singer had made a call that his fans should help him search for the little girl and her mother

The family appreciated the singer for the cash gift and Yinkuus, the guy who made the video, also thanked the singer too

Talented singer Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, professionally known as Kizz Daniel, has made good his promise to reward the young girl who sang his hit song 'Twe Twe' in a viral video.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer embarked on a search for the mother of the little girl and promised to give her a reward for singing his song.

Kizz Daniel fulfills promise to little girl in 'Twe Twe' video. Photo credit@kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Fulfilling his promise, the singer transferred the sum of N1 million to the mother for her child after they were found.

He also sent N200k to Yinkuss, the guy who uploaded the video for them. Tunde Ednut gave an update about Kizz Daniel's move.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Little girl's family appreciates Kizz Daniel

In a post made by the girl's mother, she thanked the singer for fulfilling his promise of rewarding her daughter.

Yinkuus also thanked the singer for his generosity. They uploaded the receipt of the money they got from the singer.

Recall Kizz Daniel had opened up about his origin and dropped two songs were he blended Nupe, which is part of his origin in the viral song 'Twe Twe'.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video made by the little's mother

Netizens have reacted to the video made after the young girl was found. Here are some of the comments below:

@iam_elizaabeth:

"No worry vado is a talk n do."

@mz_becky35th:

"Boy get out video it's not about you sir."

@harkinsulere:

"Celebrity baby."

@lateef_bash_:

"Dem don share the 1m already eyah."

@manna_oyioche:

"See as the mother the pet am like mad because say she don produce million for her this new year. What God cannot do does not exist.. you made your first millions in 4 to 5 years old, that's a history on it own as a trenches kid . May God bless you."

@mr_badmus_jnr:

"How much that pikin wan spend for that 1meter now."

@qweenbizanny:

"Is the way that boy in the video is saying twerk twerk. God abeg."

@agboolarasheedatoladuni:

"He has reply oloun seun."

@mo_preciousofficial:

"Awwn,so sweet."

@chy_fevy_fruitta:

"Congratulations baby of the year, thanks."

Little girl jumps on My G challenge, shows off gold

Legit.ng had reported that a little girl had joined Kizz Daniel's My G challenge and displayed her jewelry.

In the video, she showed off 22-carat gold earrings and a foreign-breed dog worth N150k.

Fans gushed over the little girl and the way she showed off.

Source: Legit.ng