May, the estranged first wife of famous Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has finally dragged her husband and his second wife, Judy Austin, to court

The brand and lifestyle influencer was reported to have demanded N100m in damages in her suit against Judy for committing adultery with her husband

May, in her suit, noted that she and Yul married under the 1970 Marriage Act, which indicated that neither a man nor woman can have more than one wife/husband at a time

This might be the most anticipated news within the Nigerian entertainment space as many may say they have been waiting to hear that Yul Edochie's first wife, May, has finally filed for divorce to leave her husband.

In a post by the Divorce blog that has gone viral on Facebook, DPA Family Law Clinic revealed the details of May Edochie's lawsuit and why it took so long before she filed for a divorce.

May Edochie finally files for divorce from Yul as she demands N100m in damages from Judy Austin. Photo credit: @yuledochie/@mayyuledochie/@judyaustin

Source: Instagram

It was also revealed in detail why May considers Yul's marriage to Judy null because her husband married her under the 1970 marriage act and isn't allowed to have more than one wife at a time, unlike the customary marriage act.

The lengthy post revealed that Yul was recently at his former matrimonial home, which he used to share with May but was denied entry.

The post also shared that Femi Falana's law firm and Eculaw represent May in court.

It is reported that in her lawsuit, May noted that her husband seems to be under some kind of influence and has been unusually aggressive, erratic, irrational and increasingly threatening.

She is said to have filed a separate charge against Judy for committing adultery with her husband and has demanded N100m in damages.

See the DPA public notice about May Edochie's lawsuit against her husband and Judy:

See Instablog9ja's report about the lawsuit filed:

See the reactions the divorce announcement stirred online

@officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Aside from adultery, they toiled with her mental health, many people would have gone through massive depression from this kind of ordeal, so yes, sue him jare."

@sharon.chigozirim:

"Just 100m this woman is really kind hearted."

@kush_zero

"Being a good woman didn’t keep Yul, only thing that keeps a man is a man that want to be kept. Such a sad ending for what was once a dreamy couple’s goal."

@nene_george:

"Never underestimate the silence of a woman. May has proven she’s not to be messed around with. Go baby girl, we’re standing here with you, we stand gidigba. I hope they have her money."

@kennedyexcel:

"She for make am 500m so Judy go shout ismmiri ji ofor tire for Facebook to raise the money as a content creator."

@abjluxuryhub:

"Too much iniustices on one person! May the law be fair and just to her and her children."

@meymarthecurator:

"That yul and Judy deserves more than this, cause how will you make someone who just lost her son go through another trauma from presidential candidate to Facebook clown."

@official_luchipatrick95:

"That money is too small , they really disturbed her mental health!!!"

@poetdinma:

"Yul, this was the woman that gave you her youth ooo. Omo, let's not be stupid in this life cos of some sitty industry boubs and yansh."

@sharon.chigozirim:

"She for make am half a billion make we see more crazy content on Facebook that’d help them pay up."

@realujunwamandy_:

"Fear people wey no Dey talk! No be to come social media Dey rant!! Show them queen."

@reussie_clothingline:

"Definition of action speaks louder than words. I pray you get the justice you deserve May."

@__amygeorge:

"They should give Judy Life in prison."

