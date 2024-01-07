Late Mohbad's father Joseph Aloba was at the Harvest and Thanksgiving Service of Prophetess Kehinde Osoba on Sunday

The singer was seen wearing his white garment and dancing while singing happily during the worship

Mixed reactions have greeted the video of the excited man after it started trending online

Joseph Aloba, father of late singer Mohbad, seemed to have moved on for good after losing his son at a prime age.

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad died at 27. His untimely demise sparked controversies after some people were suspected of being involved in his death.

In a video trending online, Mohbad's father attended the Harvest and Thanksgiving Service of Prophetess Kehinde Oshoba in Ikorodu on Sunday.

He was seen vibing and dancing to the song the choir was singing.

Joseph Aloba was wearing a white garment and had a long chain with a cross pendant on his neck.

The man had faced criticism over his actions after his son's death. He is currently working on releasing a tribute album for his late son.

Fans react to the video of Mohbad's father dancing

Netizens have reacted to the recording of Mohbad's father dancing in church. Here are some of the comments below:

@mayrheeyham__:

"Aww his fans will soon resume to the comment section to come and tell us he’s grieving differently."

@__topman_:

"Baba Adeboye's son died and he still preached the day after.....so e kosi danu."

"People have problem seeing u happy after a long time of sorrowful."

@purifiedchiommie:

"Very fine man you did never believe how dark he's heart is."

@softlifeofficial:

"I don't have problem with this man...As far as his son make us known that his father is a very good man."

@mizz_dammy:

"Your son is still lying in mortuary and you are busy constituting nuisance everywhere."

@olokobukola:

"I love that he's still praising God ,that what God demands of us, in everything give thanks."

@viewsmedia.ng:

"He can't be sober till the end of wife... Let him worship his God."

@oyeshaba:

"Everyone grieve differently… that’s only few minute caught on camera, he might go home and cry."

@wellsphotography1:

"Do u people want him dead too.. cos all this bad comments I don't get."

Police confirms autopsy report, says Mohbad's father refuses to claim his body

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian police had confirmed that they had done an autopsy on the body of the late singer.

They noted that the body can only be released to the father of the late singer.

According to the report given by the police, it is Aloba, Mohbad's father who had been preventing his son from being buried because he didn't go to claim the body.

