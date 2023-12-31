Nigerian singer Wizkid is in the news again as his recent outfit while out clubbing on Saturday night, December 30, sparked reactions

The singer, who was seen hanging out with his female colleague Tiwa Savage, got people talking with how he was dressed

Another major talking point from some of the clips making headlines was how Tiwa Savage ran after Wizzy during a conversation

Afrobeat singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, doesn't seem to know how not to be in the news recently.

Clips of the singer's recent outfit as he spends the night out at Club X have created a bit of a stir on social media.

Big Wiz trends as his outfit while hanging out with Tiwa Savage creates a stir. Photo credit: @tiwasavage/@adesope_shopsdoo

Source: Instagram

Big Wizzy was seen rocking a lady's dress that some have tagged as a crop top. He complimented the dress with baggy Jean trousers.

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage seen hanging out together

However, Wizkid's outfit wasn't the only thing that stirred netizens' attention from his outing on Saturday night, December 30, 2023.

The singer was seen hanging out with Tiwa Savage for the first time in a long while. Wizkid's interaction with Tiwa last night got people talking online.

In one of the trending clips, Tiwa Savage was seen chasing after Wizkid as the singer seemed to look for a way to escape her attention.

Watch the trending videos below:

Reactions trail Wizkid's outfit as he hangs out with Tiwa Savage

Netizens react to Wizkid's outfit as he goes clubbing with Tiwa Savage:

@ada_obi0:

"Una Popsi wear crop top lol."

@iam_slimkiss:

"Na crop top I wan dey wear now."

@chinaza_asa:

"Who go see wizkid wey no go mumu or turn small pikin tiwa tell us u have miss our wiz babyyy."

@albi.nito:

"Make he sha no slap anybody head again.’ And he shouldn’t feel he’s to special to have anyone walk in front or from around the corner ... Some people no dey Ok."

@matthew_d_lion:

"Tiwa love ❤️ wizkid die And she still love her till now."

@qween_deb:

"No be crop top be that?"

@big7record:

"They have always been one of our best duo's."

@adiesbluebitee:

"If you love that crop top hit the like button."

@nathn0201:

"Why Tiwa dey chase am like that. Lol Abeg make she not let Big Wiz fall o."

@jiddagram:

"Omo wizkid wear crop top this guy no go kill us."

@gabby911_:

"Why wiz come dress like Bella???"

Man laments in a viral clip after Wizkid dazed him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting the story of a Nigerian man who luckily ran into his music idol, Wizkid, at a club in Lagos.

However, the meeting didn't go as the young might have preempted as he ended up receiving a factory resetting slap from the singer.

In the viral clip, the man, identified as Don Kenny, lamented that while Wizkid had been on a giving streak, he unluckily received a slap, not money from the singer.

