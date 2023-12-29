Footballer Victor Osimhen is marking his 25th birthday on Friday, December 29, and messages have been pouring in for him

Music star Peter Okoye, aka Mr P of Psquare, in a birthday post to the footballer, asked about the kind of car he should buy for him

In response to Peter's post, Osimhen appreciated the singer's gesture, an action which stunned many

Super Eagles star and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been making headlines as his Nigerian fans and wellwishers outside the country have been penning messages to him on his 25th birthday.

Osimhen, who recently signed a mouthwatering deal with Napoli that would see him earn N206.6m wage per week, on Friday, December 29, 2023, posted a series of photos on his Instagram page.

Victor Osimhen clocks 25.

"GOD Is The Greatest Happy Birthday To Me," Osimhen wrote in a caption.

See his post below:

The Nigerian footballer known for his exceptional form on the pitch recently won the best male player of the year at this year's CAF Awards.

Peter Okoye celebrates Osimhen

Singer Peter Okoye, aka Mr P of Psquare, also joined Nigerians to celebrate the footballer who is his friend.

Mr P, in his message, also asked Osimhen what type of car he should buy for him.

He wrote:

"Happy Big birthday to my bro @victorosimhen9 Remain blessed always my brother‍♂️ Abeg Which car you want make I buy for you?"

In a response in the comment section, Osimhen appreciated the singer as he wrote:

"My bro,i appreciate."

See Mr P's post below:

Netizens react to Osimhen's response

See some of the comments, as many were stunned by the footballer's response.

dimples099's profile picture:

"@victorosimhen9 money speaks if it was people like us someone asked what kind of car we want we going to say what we want before appreciating I will never be poor."

cosmas_042:

"@victorosimhen9 you know he doesn't want your car or money... footballers are the ballers."

stan_bigguy:

"Men mount for here."

arakenge_libra05:

"On behalf of @victorosimhen9 buy him Ferrari."

Osimhen vibes to Haruna Ishola's song

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen warmed hearts with music talent in a viral video.

The Super Eagles star was seen singing one of Musiliu Haruna Ishola’s hit songs word for word.

Reacting to the video, a netizen said: “This guy done tey for lagos.”

