Popular Nigerian footballer, Victor Osimhen, has once again pleased many Nigerians with his talents

A video recently went viral of the CAF Player of The Year singing along to legendary singer, Musiliu Haruna Ishola’s song

The heartwarming display got many netizens sharing their hot takes as they reacted to him singing a Yoruba song so well

Popular Nigerian football player, Victor Osimhen, is once again in the good books of Nigerians after he displayed his talent in a viral video.

A clip made the rounds of the Napoli star singing one of Musiliu Haruna Ishola’s hit songs word for word.

Fans gush over video of Victor Osimhen singing Musiliu Haruna Ishola's song.

Source: Instagram

In the video, the football star was in a car with Twitter personality, Asiwaju Lerry, as they both danced and sang the Haruna Ishola song.

What stood out from the clip was Osimhen’s ability to sing the lyrics word for word like a Yoruba man. See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions as Victor Osimhen sings Haruna Ishola’s song word for word

The video of Victor Osimhen singing the Haruna Ishola song spread on different social media platforms and it impressed many Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

official_saritaraw:

“Even me way be delta isoko I day rap Yoruba song like say na my papa language mk Una day play Yoruba is a beautiful tribe after my first tribe they come next.”

ifaola_spiritual_home:

“Yoruba sweet abeg.”

lyonejohnsin:

“Person say he sell pure water for Lagos traffic u come Dey surprise when he Dey sing this kind song.”

acesdavid:

“This guy done tey for lagos.”

_adenike01:

“See my baby.”

koregram83:

“Person wey grow in Lagos.”

smat_bwoy:

“Yoruba sweet normal normal .”

boypshany:

“Then wetin special? No he nija boy him be?”

