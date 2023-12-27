Nigerian singer Davido is a man of many children, and when one chooses to be delinquent, whether by choice or induced, there is always another to replace with

Photos of Davido's second daughter, Hailey, spending the Christmas celebration in Lagos with the singer's dad have created some stir online

Some viral photos of Hailey and Davido's dad have stirred conversation, one of which is the striking resemblance between the grandpa and his little angel

Hailey Adeleke, the second daughter of renowned Nigerian singer Davido, was recently the cynosure of several conversations on social media.

A post on Hailey's official Instagram page as she visits Nigeria to spend Christmas with her paternal grandfather has sparked many mixed reactions online.

Pictures of Davido's second daughter and the singer's dad have created a stir online. Photo credit: @davido/@realhailey_adeleke

Source: Instagram

Hailey's visit and closeness to her granddad are coming after Sophia Momodu had consciously severed the bond between her daughter and her father, Davido and the singer's extended family.

The little girl's comment and declaration of affection for her granddad were also at the centre of some conversations:

"My grand dad, I love you." Hailey said

See the viral post on Hailey's page creating the uproar below:

"Grandpa's twinnie" - Fans react to trending photo of Hailey and Davido's dad

Reactions have trailed the viral photos of Hailey visiting Lagos to spend the Christmas holiday with her grandfather and her dad's extended family.

Here are some of the reactions that have trailed viral pics:

@dimpld_girlie:

"Twinning grand dad."

@dodella_:

"Grandpa twinny."

@nanibo2024:

"Your replica."

@taiwo.olagunju.58:

"Grandpa and his beautiful grandchild."

@abike4166:

"Such a beautiful girl."

@awa.lilian:

"GrandPa and Grand daughter moments are so priceless...Memories that last a life time."

@bellablaq__:

"Grandpa’s twin❤️merry Christmas cutie."

@waibibro:

"Awwn see OBO's little princess, all grown up."

Davido's daughter Hailey screams as she sees snails for the 1st time

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Hailey after a clip of her sighting a snail for the first time went viral.

The little girl in the cute clip was seen gushing as she relished the pleasure of seeing a snail for the first time in her life.

In the trending video, Hailey was reluctant to leave where the snail was crawling. She was left fascinated, watching the animal crawl away on a concrete floor.

Source: Legit.ng