Davido's 31st birthday celebration has continued to trend online as fans and lovers pen messages to the singer

On Tuesday, the DMW label boss flooded his social media timeline with adorable pictures of him and his family including his newborn twins

A picture of Davido with his dad and his second daughter Hailey Adeleke has also left people talking

Afrobeats star David Adelele 'Davido' on Tuesday, November 2022, blessed his fans and lovers with some special moments from his show in Atlanta to mark his 31st birthday.

Aside from sharing a cute picture of him carrying his newborn twins, the DMW label boss also shared a picture of his second daughter Hailey Adeleke with his billionaire father Adedeji Adeleke.

Davido's daughter looks different in new picture. Credit: @realhailey_adeleke

Source: Instagram

Hailey's new look as she sported a black top with her granddad has left people talking.

Check out the picture Hailey shared on her Instagram page below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Who is Hailey Adeleke?

Hailey is Davido's second daughter, whom he had with his baby mama Amanda. She was born in 2017.

Legit.ng had reported how Hailey marked her 6th birthday in May 2023.

Fans comment on Hailey Adeleke's new look

In the comment sections, a number of fans talked about how fast Hailey had grown over the years. See some of the reactions Legit.ng captured below:

gloriaanyamele:

"Love the way you are training Hailey to be closer to his family, and to love people around her,God bless u mummy Hailey."

omowomadeborah:

"Daddy’s twin."

chel.sea4105:

"See her look so much like geandpa."

cianna_life_:

"Resemblance of the three generation."

veveh_xx:

"I almost didn't know Hailey again."

leemaojone:

"Hailey is a carbon copy of grandpa."

veveh_xx:

"The resemble with her grandfather is massive, she's really beautiful."

tolu_lope69:

"Hailey looks so much like grandpa."

Davido cuts birthday cake with Chioma

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido threw a lavish birthday dinner party in Atlanta.

A clip showed Davido rocking a black suit as he was spotted in the company of his wife, Chioma.

Another video showed him cutting his giant sized birthday cake with Chioma.

Source: Legit.ng