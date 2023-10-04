Davido’s 2nd Daughter Hailey Screams After Seeing Snails for the First Time, Clip Trends
- The clip of Hailey Adeleke, one of the daughters of Davido, seeing a snail for the first time has warmed many hearts
- In the trending video, Hailey was heard sounding quite fascinated as she recorded the snail crawling away from her
- She said the snail was adorable and couldn't stop gushing, but her mother was in a haste to leave the place
Hailey Adeleke, daughter of Amanda and David Adeleke, known as Davido, was so amazed to see a snail for the first time.
In the clip sighted by Legit.ng Hailey said the snail was cute and couldn't stop gazing at it.
Hailey Adeleke refuses to leave after seeing a snail for the first time
In the trending video, Hailey was reluctant to leave where the snail was crawling. She was left fascinated, watching the animal crawl away on a concrete floor.
Amanda had to tell her that she knew it was a snail and that the animal was cute.
See the video here:
Fans react to the video of Hailey seeing a snail for the first time
Netizens have reacted to Hailey's behaviour after sighting the small animal for the first time. See some of the reactions below.
@f4fina:
"It’s cuter in pot when it is well spiced."
@_chioma01:
"Dey play baby girl."
@aquastudios_:
"She go still know what’s up."
@ychinwalychi:
"Not me going to fill gas yesterday,I saw a nail crawling picked it got to the gas stand,the Hausa boys there asked me if I eat it and I said yes,they na told me is plenty there that I should go round and pick them, omo I enter bush begin gathering snail oooo."
@law_ren__tta:
"That slide two na the real deal ."
@winnietee__event__supplies:
"It’s d third slide for me."
@______ariike:
"Very cute in my pot when I roast it with pepper and onions ."
@temitope_the_taurean:
"So cute keh, Egbami."
@aquaaaastudy_:
"She no go understand"
@caren_oliwa:
"Caption it."
Davido's daughter Hailey speaks about her dream ambition
Legit. ng had previously reported that Davido's daughter Hailey had opened up about her dream of becoming a basketballer.
In the clip, Hailey wore her graduation gown and talked about her dream ambition.
In the presence of her teachers, schoolmates and mother, she said she wanted to become a renowned basketball player.
