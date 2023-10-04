The clip of Hailey Adeleke, one of the daughters of Davido, seeing a snail for the first time has warmed many hearts

In the trending video, Hailey was heard sounding quite fascinated as she recorded the snail crawling away from her

She said the snail was adorable and couldn't stop gushing, but her mother was in a haste to leave the place

Hailey Adeleke, daughter of Amanda and David Adeleke, known as Davido, was so amazed to see a snail for the first time.

In the clip sighted by Legit.ng Hailey said the snail was cute and couldn't stop gazing at it.

Davido's daughter Hailey gushes as she sees a snail. Photo credit @realhailey_adeleke

Source: Instagram

Hailey Adeleke refuses to leave after seeing a snail for the first time

In the trending video, Hailey was reluctant to leave where the snail was crawling. She was left fascinated, watching the animal crawl away on a concrete floor.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Amanda had to tell her that she knew it was a snail and that the animal was cute.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video of Hailey seeing a snail for the first time

Netizens have reacted to Hailey's behaviour after sighting the small animal for the first time. See some of the reactions below.

@f4fina:

"It’s cuter in pot when it is well spiced."

@_chioma01:

"Dey play baby girl."

@aquastudios_:

"She go still know what’s up."

@ychinwalychi:

"Not me going to fill gas yesterday,I saw a nail crawling picked it got to the gas stand,the Hausa boys there asked me if I eat it and I said yes,they na told me is plenty there that I should go round and pick them, omo I enter bush begin gathering snail oooo."

@law_ren__tta:

"That slide two na the real deal ."

@winnietee__event__supplies:

"It’s d third slide for me."

@______ariike:

"Very cute in my pot when I roast it with pepper and onions ."

@temitope_the_taurean:

"So cute keh, Egbami."

@aquaaaastudy_:

"She no go understand"

@caren_oliwa:

"Caption it."

Davido's daughter Hailey speaks about her dream ambition

Legit. ng had previously reported that Davido's daughter Hailey had opened up about her dream of becoming a basketballer.

In the clip, Hailey wore her graduation gown and talked about her dream ambition.

In the presence of her teachers, schoolmates and mother, she said she wanted to become a renowned basketball player.

Source: Legit.ng