Veteran Nollywood actress Oge Okoye has pleasantly surprised netizens with her family Christmas photo

The mum of two, who rarely shows off her kids, shared photos of them flanking her in the yearly traditional photos

While fans and colleagues of the actress gushed over her kids, others queried the whereabouts of their father

For Christmas, veteran Nollywood actress Oge Okoye decided to grace social media with photos of her children.

Like her colleagues, the movie star, who likes to stay private, shared photos of herself and her two kids, whom she rarely puts on the internet.

Oge Okoye and her kids looked gorgeous in their Christmas photos. Photo credit: @ogeokoye

Source: Instagram

Oge and her daughter twinned in matching red dresses with feathery details and gloves with other accessories, while her son, who went for a monochrome look, wore a suit with a black tie.

Joining in the festivities, the actress captioned her post with:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"May the magic of Christmas fill our home with warmth,our hearts with love and our lives with laughter. Merry Christmas Glam loverz!From me and mine to y’all."

See the post below:

Recall that another Nigerian celebrity, Portable, also used Christmas to show off his sons in matching outfits.

Reactions to Oge Okoye's post

Read the different opinions expressed by netizens on the actress' post below:

iniedo:

"So adorable."

official__beautifulflower:

"Wait, she’s got children? .. Beautiful."

mcmickeymoney:

"Way your husband?"

etinosab01:

"Where’s is dia father? Women with single mother relationship. Make una dey make men dey show, bcos tomorrow una go use d children against d man like Emeka Ike. I know Oge won’t be like Emeka Ike’s Ex wife. Truth is bitter."

scib007:

"The kids of yesterday are no longer kids.. blessed! Merry Christmas dear."

mwansa51461:

"What she has kids ??,and her genes are too strong or what yoh."

sharonofenugu:

"Wow. First time seeing your beautiful kids. Have a wonderful Christmas celebration ma."

Banky W and Adesua show off their son in Christmas photos

Legit.ng also reported that the celebrity couple put up their beautiful Christmas photos to celebrate the day.

On Adesua's IG page, she, her husband and their son wore coordinated black outfits, the corporate version of the viral Christmas photos before the popular pyjamas trend.

The star of the show was their son, Zaiah, who looked handsome in his outfits.

Source: Legit.ng