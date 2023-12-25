Nollywood actress Adedua Etomi has also joined her colleagues in posting Christmas photos

The mum of one and her family wore matching black outfits and pyjamas, striking different poses with their Christmas tree

Fans and colleagues of the actress gushed over her son, Zaiah, whom she rarely shares videos or photos of

Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi and actor turned pastor husband, Banky W have put up their beautiful Christmas photos to celebrate the day.

On Adesua's IG page, she, her husband and their son wore coordinated black outfits, the corporate version of the viral Christmas photos.

In true Christmas spirit, the actress, who was rumoured to have been cheated on, also posted photos of them in matching pyjamas, with different poses by their Christmas tree.

The star of the show was their son, Zaiah, who looked handsome in his outfits.

Adesua captioned the Christmas photos with:

"From our family to yours, Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year."

See the photos below:

Netizens gush over the actress and her family

As expected, Adesua's post sparked reactions. Read some of the comments gathered below:

chinonsoarubayi:

"Cuteness over dose!!!! He is so cute and adorable."

psalmueljosephs:

"So fine a family! Merry Christmas."

__eglahhh:

"No!! I go marry next year, oppression too much. Y’all are too cute."

thedorathybachor:

"So beautiful. Merry Christmas."

officialosas:

"Awwww so adorable. Merry Christmas."

bolbelle:

"Ohh Zaiah’s smile. My ovaries omggggggggg. Merry Christmas beautiful people."

t0nit0ne:

"What a beautiful photo! Merry Christmas to you and yours!!!"

taye9ja:

"To a Merry Christmas and an even blessed new year in advance to yall!!"

adenikeoyetunde:

"Merry Christmas to the cutest person in these pictures, sorry, and his fanz."

