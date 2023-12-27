Another video from Emeka Ike's ex-wife Suzanne Emma and their first son Michael's interview with Chude

In a video, Michael penned an apology to his mother for all the things he thought about her before he finally met her

In response, Suzanne said she and her ex Emeke were the ones who own him an apology, a comment which stirred emotions

Veteran Nollywood star Emeka Ike's ex-wife Suzanne Emma and their first son Michael have continued to make headlines over their comments on the actor's crashed marriage.

Legit.ng reported that Emeka's son sparked mixed reactions after he openly affirmed support for his mother.

However, in a new video from Micheal and his mother's interview with media personality Chude, the actor's son apologised to his mum for all the things he thought about her before he finally met her.

In a reaction to Micheal's statement, Suzanne told him that he had nothing to apologise for, adding that she and Emeka owed him an apology instead.

People react as Emeka Ike's son apologises to his mum

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

ohitony8:

"Her level of calmness is highly suspicious... People who are soft-spoken could be dangerous."

toniaifyduru:

"I don't understand this "the first time he met his mum thing"where they not in same house. Pls help me."

naturespathng:

"Why is everyone being so had on this woman and her child. Emeka brought this upon his family by reopening old wounds in the public space. Chude is only doing his job (and with a lot of empathy I must say)."

rachelettab:

"You are amazing kid! Raised right by an awesome mother! Your joy will know no bounds."

stanleyco_:

"Stop posting this rubbish.. I’m so disappointed in you @chudeity for granting this type of interview. Very shameful that a mother is there watching her son say."

