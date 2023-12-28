Emeka Ike's son Michael has continued to throw his weight behind his mother as more details about his parents' marriage crash emerge

Michael, in a clip, said he has come to accept the sentiment about his father, Emeka Ike, being a sore loser

In another clip, Michael claimed the actor was manipulative, using love to cover up wrongdoings

Nollywood actor Emeka Ike's marriage crash has continued to remain a topic on social media, especially as a series of videos from his ex-wife Suzanne Emma and their son Michael's interview surfaced online.

In a recent video, Emeka's son Michael, during an interview with TV personality and host Chude, gave some deeper insights into his family and parents’ turbulent marriage.

Emeka Ike’s son says everything his mum said about the actor is true. Credit: @emekaikeofficial @seanmichaelike

Source: Instagram

Michael said in a clip that his mum described his father, Emeka, as a “soul loser,” a sentiment he has realised is accurate.

He further claimed his father had a manipulative tendency to use love to cover up wrongdoings.

Throwing his full weight behind his mother, Michael affirmed that everything his mother said about their marriage so far was accurate.

In another clip, Suzanne said she only denied Emeka access to their younger kids because he was irresponsible.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Emeka Ike's son calls him a sore loser

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as many criticised Michael over the comments he made about his father. See the reactions below:

kaymicky007:

"U call ur papa sore loser. That one na their problem and for the fact say him talk am for national TV. We no go stream ur song. Gba TikTok lor ooooh."

TheGladiatorFan:

Well he'll find out soon enough. Nobody can play mummy's boy forever."

iam_ehix:

"It's getting out of hand now. Make una rest abeg."

Homiebishop:

"This guy is worst than mummy’s boy and again this woman is worst than Jezebel I called her earlier."

Govmentson:

"Your father is a sore loser!! Someone that trained your mother to become who she is today? Someone that gave you thy privileged lifestyle."

