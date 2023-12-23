Old-time Nollywood actor Emeka stunned many with the revelation of his remarriage to a South African woman amid the recent crisis with his ex-wife

Emeka made it clear that if Suzanne Emma raised the topic of their past union, he would not hesitate to wash her dirty linens

He further expressed his desire to maintain silence out of respect for the four children he shares with his ex-wife

Ace Nigerian actor Emeka Ike has confirmed his remarriage to a South African woman, as he further warned his ex-wife, Suzanne Emma, not to get him to spill the beans.

Following this, Suzzanne came forward to give her side of the story, reiterating her accusations that her husband is a sociopath who has abused her during their time together.

Recently, Emeka disclosed that he has moved on with life and has, in fact, gotten married to a South African.

During an interview on TVC, he warned his ex-wife not to come and talk thrashly about him because he was willing to dig deeper if she ever did.

Netizens react to Emeka’s interview

jukayperfumeoils:

"Omo, what type of manipulative mind game is this.. if u hear anything how? To manipulate her Into silence again, e no work sha she is spilling already."

yvonne_bigbrother_titans:

"Why stopping someone from talking. That's a controlling behaviour . You cannot use the so called beans to now say the other party shouldn't talk. What's the worse that will happen?"

__queencynthia:

"Tufiakwa, your new wife must be going through a lot cos what's all this rubbish?"

kanoel_fabrics:

"Enyi mechi ọnụ gị there. The judges and court dissolved your first marriage because of incessant battery. Premium Times reported this in 2017, make we hear word abeg."

okonkwomary1224gmail:

"lf you really love your children like you said you will keep coming out in social media and say nonsense about their mom. family business should be kept out of social media."

uwakmfon_official:

"Now we see the reason why she was silent and finally ran for her life..talambout:if she says anything I will spill what yennnyennnn-tchweeeeeewwwe..baba oil spillage, start the drill."

sabiigirlfashion:

"Shouldn't he focus on boosting his career than all this rogbodiyan?"

chloe_logistics:

"You say if you hear Pim, your wife don talk Pim pim Pim bring it on."

Emeka Ike’s ex-Wife Suzanne Emma recounts how actor assaulted her

Suzanne Emma, the former wife of Nollywood actor Emeka Ike stated her side of the story about the wife battery allegations leveled against the actor.

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had denied ever beating his former wife. The actor's brother also stated that the movie maker was innocent of the allegations against him.

Granting an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Suzanne narrated how Emeka Ike punched her when she took her child to the hospital for treatment.

