Following allegations of domestic violence against actor Emeka Ike by his ex-wife Suzanne, his former PA, Adebola, has spoken up

In an interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, the actor's ex-employee debunked claims that he used to beat his wife

Adebola narrated a scenario that happened in his presence, where Emeka Ike's ex-wife hit him first

Veteran Nollywood actor Emeka Ike opened a can of worms when he publicly spoke about his failed marriage to his ex-wife, Suzanne Emma.

In her defence, Suzanne granted an interview where she revealed the different times the actor beat her up and treated her horribly.

In an interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, Emeka Ike's former PA, identified as Adebola, revealed that he once saw the actor suffering domestic violence at the hands of his wife.

The man narrated a scenario where the movie star received slaps from his wife for questioning her over their daughter's welfare.

Adebola noted that he had no reason to lie, and as the actor's former PA, he had access to their home, and he walked in on Suzanne slapping Emeka Ike when he went to retrieve a costume.

This new detail came after Suzanne claimed her ex-husband hit her in front of their kids and Adebola himself.

Netizens react to Adebola's video

The video got people expressing different opinions. Read some of the comments sighted below:

merita_baby:

"The wife said he was a witness to everything, now witness is talking against her. That woman would never have mentioned him if she was guilty."

ibikunle_gold_official:

"Woman that geared up a grown male child to appear on interview to defame his father. That woman can do anything!!"

mhzizohgee:

"I don't know if anyone has noticed this man's incoherence and persistent stuttering?"

hajiyabarbie:

"I don't trust a man with long nails like that..., next!!!"

gbola_and_kpakus_ativist:

"She said so, she said she started fighting back . Ode daddy freez rest."

