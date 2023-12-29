Emeka Ike's story is not going away anytime soon as more people begin to speak up in defence of the actor

Days after Emeka Ike's for PA revealed that Suzzanne was actually the devil in the actor's crashed marriage, another person breaks his silence

The former President of the Creative Industry Group, Felix Duke, recently released a lengthy statement about the actor's crashed relationship

Days after veteran actor Emeka Ike finally decided to share his own side of the story, more and more evidence and witnesses came to his rescue.

Emeka Ike and his wife, Suzanne Emma, have been in the news lately in regard to the allegations levelled against the actor by his ex-wife.

Former CIG president Felix Duke has come out to defend his friend Emeka Ike over allegations levelled against him by his ex-wife. Photo credit: @emekaike/@lindaikejiblog

Source: Instagram

Suzanne and Emeka Ike's first son, Micheal, was recently on Chude Jidenwo's show. While on the show, they called the actor different names and levelled several allegations against him.

Days after that, Emeka Ike's former PA came out to debunk some of the allegations, noting that most of what Suzanne said was a lie.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Another prominent figure has also come out to corroborate some of the things Emeka Ike's ex-PA said.

"Emeka Ike knelt down in court to beg Suzanne" - Felix revealed

Felix Duke, former president of the Creative Industry Group, has also come out to speak about the issues between Emeka Ike and his ex-wife.

In his post, Felix shared some unknown details of how his friend knelt down in court to beg his wife not to leave him.

He also shared that most of the allegations levelled against Emeka by Suzanne were all lies to curry favour and stir public sympathy.

Here's Felix Duke's post addressing the issue:

See the reactions that trailed Felix Duke's statement

Here are some of the comments that trailed Felix Duke's comment:

@just.ice1429:

"She was a bad wife yet he knelt down and begged a bad wife not to divorce him? Is there any woman in this world that would divorce a good man? This one dey ment!"

@taiwo_junzi:

"I’ve come to the conclusion that the better kind of relationship is one where the wife loves the husband more. A man can still be nice to you even if he doesn’t love you deeply, but Women tend to be very ruthless when they don’t love you. Very very! Learn or perish."

@sophihair:

"So???? You begged her to stay she said no, reasons best known to her, so kneeling down in courts should cancel all that had happened, will the “kneeling” continue inside house."

@safuriat_beyioku.ramos:

"Just because he knelt down to beg her to reconcile doesn't exonerate him!! It doesn't the least bit means he's innocent and she's not!!"

@onyinyechi__favour:

"Because Shan George is supporting the wife, I withdraw my support for her cos Shan George is notorious for supporting lies. Nwanyi asi juru onu."

@bella_jordie:

"An abuser will deal with and be very quick to beg. They’ll cry, beg call the whole world to help them beg but give it some days or weeks they go back to the same abuse."

@chizzyswt_:

"Una no go rest where u living with them to know if he treated his ex-wife well ? Everybody wen talk now Mtcheeew after 10years go nd advice him to focus on his career nd let it be."

@ikwerrewoman:

"Abeg Rest Oga, I believe Suzanne and Michael."

@rosesfabrics93:

"When a woman finally gives up on you nothing can change her mind so rest."

@madekreation:

"You lived with them abi? Which woman will want to leave a good man? You better mind your biz and marriage."

@adabeautym:

"You will definitely support your friend, birds of the same feather."

@teejaiygold:

"Emeka once blamed Chris Okotie for not settling him and his wife. But why will a bad woman insist on leaving a good marriage despite all these alleged apologies? Has she remarried?"

Emeka Ike's wife accuses ex-husband of abusing substance

Legit.ng recalls reporting Suzanne Emma's interview with Chude Jidenwo, where she revealed it all about her marriage to Emeka Ike.

Suzanne, during the interview, alleged that her ex-husband was a sociopath and a misogynistic narcissist.

She claimed that one of the reasons why her marriage to Emeka Ike crashed was because of his constant use of substance.

Source: Legit.ng