Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, has sparked reactions on social media with her Christmas post

Instead of the usual family photos/pyjamas shoot, the actress shared a video showing off her outfit and figure

At the end of the clip, Yul Edochie appeared as he admired Judy's look before they both exited the area

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Judy Austin shared an unconventional post to celebrate Christmas.

Even though she claimed the season greetings were from her and her family, the actress did not share photos of her husband and kids.

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy, shared a Christmas post. Photo credit: @yuledochie/@judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Instead, Judy, who has been dragged several times for marrying Yul Edochie, shared a video showing off her look for the festive season.

The actress showed off her curvy body as she walked in heels, and toward the end of the video, Yul walked in to approve her look, and they walked away, hand-in-hand.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Recall that despite their elaborate display, the couple denied being married and faulted bloggers for making them appear like husband and wife.

Judy captioned the post:

"Merry Christmas from my family to you and yours. May this season bring lots of Love and Happiness to your homes Amen. ISI MMILI JI OFOR @yuledochie"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Judy Austin's post

Read some of the comments gathered from the post below:

jennifelynluv1:

"The real married couple wear pajamas with their children so wetin be this one."

tiana.lee79:

"Cheap Akwuna which of the family are you referring? Is it the desperate and hungry family wey dem born you from or your numerous baby daddy wey you born 5 children with."

importwithease_ng:

"Is it true that you were chased out of the edochies family house yesterday?"

yemisikunlipe:

"We heard the news that yesterday Sir Pete and his children pursued you from entering his mansion. He sent you and the children back and in annoyance Yul left with you. Chai, what a disgrace. But why are you forcing yourself into a family where you’re not welcome? Is it that you don’t have self worth?"

azohmonica:

"Even people with broken homes look happier than you two.. waka fake smiles.. wonna go soon tire"

esthersky_77:

"Merry Xmas dear sis. May God keep u and bless u more."

Judy Austin drops cryptic post following Yul Edochie's visit to sons' school

Still on the actress, Legit.ng earlier reported that she caused a stir online after Yul shared pictures from his visit to his children's school.

The filmmaker took time out of his busy schedule to see his children from his estranged wife, May, during their cultural day exhibition at school.

An hour after posting photos of his sons, Judy made hers, labelling pretenders "cowards".

Source: Legit.ng