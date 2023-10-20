Cute Abiola has posted a before and after picture of himself on Instagram and wondered how he had changed so drastically

He asked his fans what made the shape of his head change, and he thanked God for the great transformation

Fans have reacted to the two pictures and asked him what he did that made him look more handsome than he was a few years ago

Content creator Abdulgafar Ahmad, also known as Cute Abiola, has generated reactions on social media with his before and after pictures. He also expressed surprise and amazement at the changes in his appearance.

In his before picture, he wore a life jacket atop a green shirt and black trousers while in the second picture, he had a lovely haircut as he stared at his phone.

Cute Abiola Shares Before and After Photos. Photo Credit @thecuteabiola

Source: Instagram

Cute Abiola, thank God for the transformation

The skit maker was happy that providence had been good to him. He noted that God is wonderful, while his fans also praised God. Some people attributed the changes to the money God had blessed him with

See his post here:

Fans react to Cute Abiola's pictures

Netizens have reacted to the pictures posted by the skit maker. Here are some of their comments below.

@remi4luve's:

"Chai, money is good. God I beg bless us too make we fit fine pass @thecuteabiola poverty is a bad thing."

@ade2u2u_:

"Cut ham again make we see."

@bimbycketall_ventures:

"Haaa...afi bi awon ibeji Inu koto aye ....kabiesi oba too too....walai I no go give up on myself...bros just de say aliamdulilai always."

@aliyu.damilola:

"Alhamdullilah ."

@sulahyqoomoidunu:

"You........... Alhamdulillah."

@officialmichellesa:

"Eeh Thank you Jesus."

@gbemi_pepper:

"The training get particular shape for head who no come no go know ."

@dbsmartthebarber:

"Naa same question I wan ask boss, you don get enough meat and pormo for head now."

@samuelolufemi5:

"Ankara Gucci vs TheCuteAbiola."

@goodgirl_paul:

"The head be like wetin makeup artist do notcuteabiola."

Cute Abiola celebrates as the Navy pays his gratuity

Legit. ng had previously reported that Cute Abiola was over the moon after he got a heavy alert from the Nigerian Navy. After leaving the military force to concentrate on content creation, he was paid his gratuity.

The funny man wore a sleeping robe and bonnet and held a bottle of drink to mark the good news.

Fans reacted to the video and joined him in thanking God for how lucky he was to receive his money a few months after leaving the force.

Source: Legit.ng