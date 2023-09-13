Global site navigation

Cute Abiola Turns Cleric at Mohbad’s Burial, Breaks Down With Kogbagidi, Others in Video: “So Sad”
by  Maymunah Ajetunmobi
  • Mohbad's burial as seen online, was filled with chaos and painful drama, but his friends stuck out till the end
  • In a video seen online, popular skit maker Cute Abiola saw hell on getting to the burial site and he prayed for Mohbad as he was finally laid to rest
  • Show promoter Kogbagidi, and skit maker OGB Recent flanked Cute Abiola by the side during the sad but special moment

Mohbad did not have a celebrity burial, but his friends with whom he shared his last moments stuck with him till he was buried.

In a viral video online, Cute Abiola who struggled to get to the burial site was seen playing the role of a cleric.

Skit maker Cute Abiola at Mohbad's burial
Cute Abiola prays for Mohbad's soul Photo credit: @olofofonaija/@iammohbad
The skit maker preached the importance of helping those in need and prayed for peace for his friend's soul.

Other people who braved the journey to the burial with Cute Abiola, show promoter Kogbagidi and skit maker OGB Recent stood beside him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

The video served as a reminder to netizens that Mohbad has indeed passed away.

Read some comments sighted below:

ghetto_chef_:

"So sad "

xopaid_tola:

"Mohbad is from the street, a hustler, I guess most of his lifestyle were packaging. This is why you shouldn't be depréssed because of what you see outside and online."

bekkylamidi:

"So na only these ppl b him Collegues? What happened to the rest ppl? I knw say Bella no go even won see d sight of dem burying him."

kenzzy453:

"Una no sabi burial celebrity so so na everybody go see em dead body so?? They no even found out waiting kill am so painful."

bimzeeluv:

"So this guy don go like that? Hmmm"

vmodupeoluwa:

"May his soul rest in Perfect Peace ✌ only God will comfort his parents mostly the mother. The little baby case is so painful God show them mercy."

sisi_liloo:

"Omo this guy death pain me ooo God."

Mohbad's wife weeps at his burial

Legit.ng earlier reported that the late singer's young wife Omowunmi was a pitiable sight at his burial.

The singer passed away on Tuesday, September 12, and his 24-year-old wife lamented bitterly about how he suffered till the end.

The young lady refused to be pacified as she wept uncontrollably, people around exclaimed in sympathy.

