Popular Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss caused a stir on social media over his Christmas pajamas photos

Unlike many others, the music star was without a partner in the snaps, and it raised funny comments from netizens, including singer Timi Dakolo

Moses Bliss gave his explanation for not having a partner with him in the photos, and it got Nigerians talking

Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss’ Christmas photos made headlines on social media after they went viral.

In Nigeria and other parts of the world, it has become a Christmas tradition for people to rock matching Christmas pajamas with their partners and loved ones while taking photos to celebrate the season.

Timi Dakolo reacts to Moses Bliss' solo Christmas pajamas photos. Photos: @mosesbliss, @timidakolo

Well, Moses Bliss did not want to be left out of the modern-day Christmas tradition, and he took to his official Instagram page to share his own pajamas photos.

Unlike others, the gospel singer was without a partner in the photos and he posed by himself in front of a Christmas tree with his cute red and white outfit.

In the caption of the photos he wrote:

“Merry Christmas to you ❤️ May you experience joy, peace, love, glory & the grace of Jesus like never before in this season in Jesus name. Amen.”

See his photos below:

Timi Dakolo reacts to Moses Bliss’ solo Christmas pajamas photos

The gospel singer’s solo Christmas photos soon caught the attention of many Nigerians, and they trooped to his comment section to react. A number of them were amused to see how Moses Bliss refused to be fazed by his single status by taking the solo Christmas photos, including gospel singer Timi Dakolo, who taunted him.

Timi Dakolo wrote:

“It will look more beautiful with her seated next to you ‍♂️.”

To that Moses Bliss reacted by explaining that he tried to be in a relationship. He wrote:

“I promise, I tried my best.”

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Fans react as Moses Bliss’ solo Christmas pajamas photos trend

Moses Bliss’ Christmas photos as well as his exchange with Timi Dakolo raised a series of interesting comments online. Read what some netizens had to say below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

“He said I tried my best… I felt that .”

ladyque_1:

“Thank you moses for representing single people.”

Leaddy30bg:

“There are limited matching pajamas this year. Singles are happy,FG don show people shege.”

jennygagathe1st:

“I’m single but let me not come and say I tried my best. This year, I didn’t try at all. All hope lost!”

onyinyechukwu______:

“Next year I must do matching pajamas.”

deacon_famous:

“This kind of pressure is getting too much someone cannot even snap picture in peace because he’s not married let the single breathe biko.”

general_idris:

“When I no dey craze.. only me go sit down for front of flower dey take picture with pyjamas.”

solomonbbuchi:

“I love your self love. Merry Christmas.”

ecofils_:

“Most single photo of the season.”

tioluwalopemiii':

“Who says the single can’t also take pyjamas picture Love it!!! Merry Christmas sir❤️”

Shes_eccentric:

“Single people take pictures in PJs, too? Woooow, I didin kneeeew.”

festizie:

“Merry Christmas Sir! May God bring someone to march this your pajamas in Jesus name oh.”

Uddy_winny:

“By this time next year there shall be two people under that tree, and the people say…… Merry Christmas Ayeneka.”

jojo_fashionstores:

“Bro do marry o, your own picture dey different from watin dem do post on net.”

