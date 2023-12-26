Top Nigerian singer, Asake, and his Guinean girlfriend, Madame Mystiquee, have continued to cause an online buzz

On Christmas day, the music star’s bae shared a video of them showing their loved-up moments on social media

The viral clip got a lot of Nigerians talking as they wondered about Asake’s taste in women now that he’s successful

Popular Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, is back in the news over his relationship with his Guinean girlfriend, Madame Mystiquee.

While many celebrities marked the 2023 Christmas celebration by rocking matching pajamas and posing in front of Christmas trees, Asake’s girlfriend decided to take things up a notch.

Nigerians react as Asake's girlfriend celebrates Christmas with loved-up video. Photos: @timi_of_lagos (X), @madame_mystiquee

The curvy young lady shared a video showing some of her loved-up moments with the Lonely At The Top crooner.

The clip displayed the couple living and enjoying a luxurious lifestyle with several fancy trips, shopping sprees, hotel staycations, living large at nightclubs, and more.

Several parts of the video showed Asake and his bae holding hands or being cosy with each other as they posed for the camera.

See the video below:

Reactions trail video of Asake and his girlfriend on Christmas day

The video of Asake’s loved-up moments with his curvy Guinean girlfriend raised mixed feelings on social media. Netizens claimed she was only with him for his money, while others said Asake went for his type after he became successful.

Read some of their comments below:

teeto___olayeni:

“They are trying to take away attention from Jesus' birthday. Selfish people.”

daintythingslingerie:

“These men sha!!! They will just be waiting for money to touch their hand, then they go after what they REALLY want …Ladies, shine your eyes oh and make sure you keep working on yourself so they see you as a the prize and not the one to do sufferhead with them till they hammer.”

bambiknow:

“When men make money they go for the women they want, because asake can't say before he became famous there was no girl around ( where's that girl today?) Gone with the wind I guess.”

abbymilyjohnson:

“Lonely at the top? Asake u lied!”

waybackmachine:

“What she loves is money. The moment that money is gone she’s gone.….”

nene_george:

“Make she enjoy am for the time being. He’ll still reaCh all of us.”

Hi_ayiii:

“That man wey you dey suffer with continue you hear ?. Continue. When he make money na by then you go know say he just dey manage you. If you like suffer with the being that betrayed Jesus Christ.”

phunksbabe:

“Money is good Sha ..imagine Asake without money ,will he be able to date this kinda girl???”

queenite_collection:

“This isn't lonely at the top after all.”

tooyeen16:

“Women and enjoyment na 5&6”

julssy2:

“This is not lonely at the top o Ololade mi Asake o , it’s rather occupied at the top.”

rken2267:

“Just have money in dis life, cos’ nobody can confirm the other supposedly life.”

Video of Asake and girlfriend's outfit at event causes stir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Asake was spotted stepping out with a mystery lady in Lagos, and his attire caught the attention of many people.

The YBNL artiste was rocking a figure-hugging top paired with bottoms that left fans confused about whether it was a pair of shorts or a skirt. The bright-coloured bottoms also had fringe details on the hems.

On the other hand, Asake’s lady rocked an all-white outfit that left little of her upper body to the imagination as a small band covered her chest area. The curvy lady also accessorised her hair with wooden beads.

