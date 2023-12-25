“She’s Shy and Cute”: Netizens React to Rare Video of Genevieve Nnaji Dancing With Tony Elumelu
- Popular Nigerian businessman Tony Elumelu recently threw an all-white Christmas party that had A-list celebrities in attendance
- Veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji, who is rarely seen at events, attended the star-studded party
- A video of Genevieve and Elumelu dancing has sparked reactions, with netizens gushing over her elegance
Actress Genevieve Nnaji joined several Nigerian celebrities to have fun at Tony Elumelu's all-white Christmas party.
A video of the actress and the billionaire businessman had earlier sparked reactions online.
To the surprise of many, the Nnaji who rarely makes appearances offline and online, showed off her dance skills.
In a video sighted online, the actress and Tony Elumelu joined others on the dancefloor.
A seemingly shy Genevieve swayed from side to side and managed to show off some nice moves.
Recall that Tony Elumelu and his wife amazed many with a video of them dancing together.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to Genevieve and Tony Elumelu's video
Read some of the comments sighted about the video below:
styled_by_sommy:
"This man's wife is trying, jealousy for finish me."
evargreat__:
"My baby is shy. Tony shouldn’t be stressing my Queen abeg!"
hes__black:
"Money good oo"
__maame_b:
"Aww she’s shy and cute."
xavier__pablo0:
"If na some girls dem no fit dance like this two seconds dem don turn your backside."
stormiee20:
"In everything an elegant woman will always wins."
kenspeckle1:
"See social distancing because of Nigerians and their wild imaginations."
tee_dagash:
"Toke makinwa , see class and not the trashy way you dressed there."
Genevieve Nnaji makes rare appearance online
Legit.ng earlier reported that the award-winning actress known for leading a lowkey lifestyle took a break from that and made a rare social media appearance.
In the early hours of November 10, 2023, the movie star took to her official Instagram page to share a new photo of herself.
In the cute photo, Genevieve was seen with a small smile on her face as she posed with her hand on her chin, thereby showing off the heart-shaped tattoo on her arm as well as her lovely rings.
