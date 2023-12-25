Popular Nigerian businessman Tony Elumelu recently threw an all-white Christmas party that had A-list celebrities in attendance

Veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji, who is rarely seen at events, attended the star-studded party

A video of Genevieve and Elumelu dancing has sparked reactions, with netizens gushing over her elegance

Actress Genevieve Nnaji joined several Nigerian celebrities to have fun at Tony Elumelu's all-white Christmas party.

A video of the actress and the billionaire businessman had earlier sparked reactions online.

Netizens react to video of Genevieve Nnaji dancing Photo credit: @tonyelumelu/@genevievennaji

To the surprise of many, the Nnaji who rarely makes appearances offline and online, showed off her dance skills.

In a video sighted online, the actress and Tony Elumelu joined others on the dancefloor.

A seemingly shy Genevieve swayed from side to side and managed to show off some nice moves.

Recall that Tony Elumelu and his wife amazed many with a video of them dancing together.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Genevieve and Tony Elumelu's video

Read some of the comments sighted about the video below:

styled_by_sommy:

"This man's wife is trying, jealousy for finish me."

evargreat__:

"My baby is shy. Tony shouldn’t be stressing my Queen abeg!"

hes__black:

"Money good oo"

__maame_b:

"Aww she’s shy and cute."

xavier__pablo0:

"If na some girls dem no fit dance like this two seconds dem don turn your backside."

stormiee20:

"In everything an elegant woman will always wins."

kenspeckle1:

"See social distancing because of Nigerians and their wild imaginations."

tee_dagash:

"Toke makinwa , see class and not the trashy way you dressed there."

