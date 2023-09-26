The way Banky W publicly floods his wife, Adesua Etomi, with so much deep affection has generated reactions from fans of the couple

In an Instagram post, the businessman said he took his wife on a night date, and they enjoyed each other's company

Banky W also highlighted other things that took his attention that night apart from loving his dear wife

Singer-turned-politician Olubankole Wellington, known as Banky W, will never stop making fans go grey with envy because he publicly displays affection for his wife, Adesua Etomi.

The father of one took his wife on a night date to watch Mo Abudu's new short film, which he also recommended to his fans. He added that they both had a great outing.

Banky W gushes over Adesua Etomi: "My one and only wifey" Photo Credit @adesuaetomi/@bankywellinton

Source: Instagram

He partnered with Lawma to clean the canal

The politician who contested for the House of Representative seat in n Eti Osa's local government during the general election has stated that he offered social services to the people of Itedo in Lekki, Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He stated this while telling fans how he spent his day. According to him, he partnered with Lekki's estate residence and LAWMA to clean the Freedom Canal in Lekki.

See Banky W's post below:

Fans react to Banky W's Instagram post

@moabudu:

"My darling @bankywellington and @adesuaetomi it was lovely to see you both yesterday. Thank you for coming to celebrate with me."

@tosinmartins:

"My one and only wifey and baby mama.' That's all."

@jojothekpellehqueen:

"See my favorite couple enjoy we are following and learning."

@oprah_coco:

"How shall singles breathe ooo. This is the gist that we love… the real lovers!!! PS try and swipe o."

@oprah_coco:

"How shall singles breeet ooo. This is the gist that we love… the real lovers!!! PS Sha try and swipe o."

@brazilbirthtourism:

"What God has joined together .... let no man put asunder ! Gistlover tried , but God pass am."

@abigaellecoly:

"My neck is sore!!! Too much pressure! But we love it just like that."

@lee_giadom:

"Awwwwww my faves .You see that message where you said "look at the giver of the gift and not the gift regardless of the time the gift is from" those words have kept me going...God bless you Sir and maa for what you do for the kingdom."

@itschisom_oh:

"The power couple."

@mj_dondada:

"My favorite, bless your home."

Banky W shares post amidst cheating rumour

Legit. Ng had earlier reported that singer-turned-pastor Banky W shared a post to celebrate his wife and son amid cheating rumours.

The businessman and politician was said to have cheated on his wife, Adesua, by dating a female singer, Niyola.

In the post, Banky W gushed over his wife and son as they attended church together.

Source: Legit.ng