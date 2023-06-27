Banky W and his wife Adesua have refused to make comments on reports that the singer turned pastor cheated in their marriage

Instead, the couple allowed people to run with different narratives and resorted to public displays of affection

In a new post, Banky W shared photos of his wife and son, with their fans rooting for their marriage to work

Banky W has shared another post on his Instagram page showing off his wife Adesua and their son, Zaiah.

The singer turned pastor and his wife resorted to public displays of affection amid unconfirmed news that he cheated on Adesua.

Fans and colleagues gush over phots of Banky and Adesua Photo credit: @bankywellingtion

In the post, Banky W showed off his son and shared loved-up photos of him and his wife.

The post also showed the pastor and his wife in church with the rest being after church pictures.

Banky captioned the post with:

"Excess love ❤️❤️"

See the post below:

Netizens gush over Bany and Adesua

Fans and colleagues of the couple who hoped for the alleged cheating report to be false heaved yet another sigh of relief.

However, the first comment was Adesua's reiterating her love for her husband.

The actress wrote:

"Are you a fan? Cause you blow me away (applauseeee) ❤️We are wrapped and shielded in his excess love. Love you bubba ❤️"

Read other comments gathered below:

jadeosiberu:

"Continue applying pressure. love it!"

enioluwaofficial:

"Let the single people breatheeeee, don’t suffocate us!"

aycomedian:

"END of evil discussions."

bimboademoye:

". The little man in the middle. "

kemiadetiba:

"Luuuuurve it!!! And love you guys too much ♥️Uncle O sends his love too."

naijahairfactory:

"The disgrace and shame tho ….. I can’t imagine how the blogs feel right now !!! I can’t even lie this one sweet me….. “but there came a man who built his house on rock” wind came , storm came !! But it stood still !!!! I love eeeeet…. Thank you for clearing the air !!! I have one last song match am match am Satan don fall for gutter"

haroldhills:

"One thing I noticed is that even in the rumours, people prayed that it was a scam. And so it was. You guys are loved."

f_anikamadu:

"This is how you take power away from social media over your marriage. The trend will have to collapse, whether the story was true or not."

Banky W reacts to rumours of alleged infidelity in church

Despite the controversy over the rumour that Banky W allegedly cheated on his wife, the singer-turned-politician and pastor showed up in church.

During his sermon, Banky told the congregation that the devil did not want them to listen to the message he was about to preach.

According to him, there was an attack when he started the series he had been preaching and up to that moment, presumably referring to the cheating allegations.

