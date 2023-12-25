Mercy Chinwo and her pastor husband shared heartwarming photographs from their family Christmas photoshoot on Instagram

The lyrical evangelist noted her excitement to be celebrating their first Christmas together as first-time parents

Extending warm wishes to her fans, she expressed hope for a joyous Christmas similar to the one she is experiencing

Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, pastor Blessed, are excited to celebrate their first Christmas as parents.

Legit.ng reported that the singer unveiled her baby bump to announce the arrival of her child with her You Do This One music video.

Mercy Chinwo and hubby celebrate 1st Christmas as parents. Credit: @mercyhinwo

Source: Instagram

Sharing lovely images from a family picture shoot, she spoke about the special celebration and thanked her creator for making this year super amazing for her and her spouse.

She raved about how thrilled she was to be celebrating the holiday season with her greatest present ever—her precious baby.

Mercy further extended good wishes to her fans, hoping that their holidays were filled with wonders and blessings, similar to what she is experiencing.

She wrote:

"Celebrating this Christmas with the best gift we could ever ask for—our bundle of joy! This year, our home is filled with more than just Christmas tunes; it's filled with prayers of thanks for our newest blessing @charisnblessed

"We pray your holidays will be filled with many wonders just like ours. Merry Christmas from the "BLESSED family" to yours!"

See her post here

Netizens join Mercy Chinwo and her family to celebrate Christmas

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

mealswithabi:

"Merry Christmas to the blessed family."

geepraizee:

"Wow what a beautiful pic Merry Xmas my people. Your home is blessed."

infodowieblue:

"The Finest Family."

lilyperezlive:

"Merry Christmas my people!!!! See my baby."

stephaniecutiex:

Happy Christmas My Beautiful Blessed Family."

vichianopartyplace:

"Merry Christmas Family. God is Good..last year they were 2 and this Year God has increased them. I Pray For anyone like me believing God for this blessing. 2024 YOU WILL SHARE YOUR FAMILY PIC IN JESUS NAME."

Mercy Chinwo shares fun video of her requesting pepper soup

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Chinwo recounted her experience at the hospital as she displayed the meal she was served after childbirth.

The singer showed a plate containing pizza and carrots, revealing it was the meal she was served immediately after she gave birth.

She, however, revealed she requested Nigerian dishes like Garry and soup and hot pepper soup instead.

