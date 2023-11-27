Mercy Chinwo has shared a funny video showing the meal she was served after giving birth to her child abroad

The gospel singer in the video showed a plate of pizza and carrots she was served at the hospital

Mercy, however, stirred hilarious reactions from celebrities and fans after she requested a Nigerian dish instead

Gospel star Mercy Chinwo and her household have continued to celebrate the birth of her first child with her husband, Pastor Blessed.

In a new video, Mercy recounted her experience at the hospital as she displayed the meal she was served after childbirth.

Mercy Chinwo was served pizza & carrots after childbirth abroad. Credit: @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

The singer showed a plate containing pizza and carrots, revealing it was the meal she served to her immediately after she gave birth.

She, however, revealed she requested Nigerian dishes like Garry and soup, hot pepper soup instead, declaring it the best.

"1st meal after childbirth Na hot peppersoup sure pass o, I don’t play with my naija food o no matter the condition," Mercy wrote in her caption.

Watch the funny video Mercy Chinwo shared below:

Celebrities, fans laugh over Mercy Chinwo's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the hilarious comments, see them below:

kie_kie__:

"The first meal I ate eh."

diaryofakitchenlover:

"I chop ceaser salad tire."

phumine001:

"It's seems everyone commenting all gave birth abroad when me dey busy drink hot pap after delivery."

layeaside:

"You for call me na, I for send very correct hot pepper soup through DHL na."

freesiafoodies:

"I chop am like that o. They even served me lobsters. Na so I do jeki baby."

may8gallery:

"Case Study After showing them pepper Why won’t they give you carrot and pizza."

faith_edoho:

"we don't want this kind of food After shege promax . We want correct Garri and soup No dull moment with my own darling sis."

