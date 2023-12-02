Mercy Chinwo's husband Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, has finally unveiled the gender of their new baby

The cleric, while reacting to a throwback video of his wife displaying her baby bump, revealed they welcomed a baby boy

The recent revelation stirred excitement from many celebrities, fans and followers as many continue to rejoice with the couple

Popular gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Blessed Uzochikwa, have continued to rejoice over the birth of their first child.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the celebrity couple announced the birth of their first child in October.

Mercy Chinwo’s husband finally reveals they welcomed a baby boy. Credit: @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

However, barely a month later, Mercy's husband revealed the gender of their baby.

This comes after the gospel singer took to Instagram to share a throwback video of herself dancing while heavily pregnant with their baby.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a caption, Mercy wrote:

“Throwback to when I was celebrating my precious bundle of Joy, Welcome to a season of celebration, family. May this month usher in an overflow of thanksgiving and testimonies in your life that will have you shouting ‘Jesus, indeed, You Do This One."

Reacting to his wife's post, the proud father of one spoke of the joy of celebrating the coming festivity for the first time with his ‘son.’

“December to celebrate with the mother of my SON ❤️❤️❤️ what a December ,” he wrote.

Fans react as Mercy Chinwo's hubby reveals baby gender

See some of the reactions below:

jmk_baby777:

"@theofficialblessed PB to God alone be all the glory father you do this one."

elizabethayerkie:

"I tap into this... this is so beautiful."

treasurebenigo:

"Beautiful mercy..so happy for you darling.. congratulations once again..my love for this song ehhh."

i_am_akuafynga:

"I tap into your blessings. May I conceive In Jesus’ Name."

sexxy_retta:

"Amen Mama Blessed."

Mercy Chinwo shares fun video of her requesting pepper soup

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Chinwo recounted her experience at the hospital as she displayed the meal she was served after childbirth.

The singer showed a plate containing pizza and carrots, revealing it was the meal she was served immediately after she gave birth.

She, however, revealed she requested Nigerian dishes like Garry and soup and hot pepper soup instead.

Source: Legit.ng