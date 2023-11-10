Ace Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola recently shed some insight about her crashed marriage and what led to it

The Yoruba actress shared during an interview with Debbie how she has ensured that her ex-husband has been 100% involved in her son's life

She noted during the interview that though she is no longer with her ex-husband, he is a major part of her son's life

Famous Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola recently made the headlines with some stirring revelations she made about her last marriage.

During an interview with her colleague, Debbie Shokoya, she revealed how her marriage crashed and why she decided to walk away before things deteriorated.

Actress Wumi Toriola shares why her marriage collapsed. Photo credit: @wumitoriola/@debbie_shokoya

Source: Instagram

She also spoke about co-parenting and how she manages it well while ensuring her ex-husband is fully involved in their son's upbringing.

"Why her ex-hubby is fully involved in my son's life" - Wumi Toriola reveals

The movie star noted that no one advised her; instead, she decided to ensure that her ex-husband was 100% involved in the upbringing of their son.

She noted that even though co-parenting while being divorced is not easy, she decided on it because she didn't want her son to hate her.

Wumi Toriola noted that there was every tendency for this because she is the one he sees more, while the father comes around frequently and does so with gifts and less scolding.

The actress also revealed that her marriage started losing colour the moment her ex-husband started threatening to ruin her public image.

Watch the interview below:

Reactions trail Wumi Toriola's interview

See how netizens reacted to Wumi Toriola's comments about co-parenting:

@otubufunmilolatunmininu:

"I love Aunty Wumi Toriola so much."

@empire_temmy:

"Which is quite okay separating or divorced should not resist one from bonding with their children I hope many see this."

@temmyibraheem:

"Better, not that u will take care of him at end he will still look for the daddy after wat u have done."

@asoebi_by_ym:

"Smart babe."

@theemaah:

"Good one this wunmi get sense that coparents part for me joor wa shereee."

@bukalsempire:

"Wunmi steady giving me reasons to love her on a daily."

@tope_emmanuel_:

"To marry all these certain women that have sharp mouth self nha wahala….they’re always too wise in their world."

@tastydishbyoy:

"I picked a point from my fav."

@tiernyolalere:

"Prologue Abeg I love her, make anybody no gaslight anybody na your pikin do the needful…"

@i_amarikeade:

"How about those that has refused to take responsibility what do we do,he even ignored human right messages."

@ladipo_david:

"Smart move.. wumi took pana sharp. No panadol.at all."

