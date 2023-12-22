Top Nigerian female singer Tiwa Savage has left fans talking over her latest big-money move

The music star recently splurged N63 million on a Bvlgari designer wristwatch, and she shared the video online

Many Nigerians reacted to the video of the expensive watch, which came only days after Tiwa bought a house in London

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has now splurged millions of naira on a brand-new designer wristwatch.

Tiwa, one of the country's biggest female musicians, has been enjoying the fruits of her labour in recent times with several luxury purchases.

Fans react as Tiwa Savage buys N63 million wristwatch. Photos: @tiwasavage, @mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

Just recently, the Somebody's Son crooner took to her Snapchat page to share a video of the brand new BVLGARI wristwatch that she just added to her collection.

Tiwa Savage unveiled the snake-like wristwatch that was placed beautifully in the BVLGARI box. The fashion item reportedly cost her a whopping €49,900 (N63 million).

See the video below:

Reactions as Tiwa Savage spends N63 million on designer wristwatch

The videos of Tiwa Savage's latest luxury purchase went viral on social media and got many netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

ryanpaulrichie:

“That’s massive.”

princess_otoabasi:

“Money good ooo.”

chibestof_gud_life:

“GOD punish Poverty!!”

Emojimrc:

“Mama Dey remind us say she’s the queen.”

tosinjuls:

“The lifestyle cost na you no know.”

bilah_creative:

“I will never be poor.”

official_amanda_o:

“Akpa baller, how much is money?? Balling balling….”

Call_mi_veeify:

“When money talks, things happen.”

Tiwa Savage buys N1.7 billion house in London

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage decided to end the year as a London landlady and announced the good news on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, the singer gushed over getting her first key as a homeowner in the country.

Tiwa showed off the interior of the house, which boasts a well-equipped gym, beautiful and tastefully furnished living areas, and a cinema room.

Popular Nigerian blogger Tundeednut sparked reactions online by resharing Tiwa's post, and as her friend, he revealed she spent N1.7bn to own the beautiful space.

Source: Legit.ng