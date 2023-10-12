Popular Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has added a brand new Range Rover to her garage

The music star splurged millions on the new vehicle, and a video posted online captured the moment it was delivered to her

Tiwa Savage’s old mother and her son, JamJam, also had emotional reactions to the new ride

One of Nigeria's top female singers, Tiwa Savage, recently bought herself a brand new Range Rover, and the video made the rounds on social media.

A video posted on Instagram by @instablog9ja and spotted by Legit.ng, showed the moment the new vehicle was delivered to the music star’s home.

Tiwa Savage's mother and son's reaction to her new car

Her old mother and young son Jamil, aka JamJam, came out to witness it. The sleek black car left JamJam in awe as he put his hands on his head and opened his mouth in surprise after seeing it. Tiwa’s old mother was also seen walking around the vehicle as she took everything in with her eyes.

As , her mum, son and other household staff continued to inspect the car, JamJam quickly sat inside it to see things for himself. After a while, the singer’s mum got inside the car to appreciate its beauty more.

See the heartwarming video below:

Fans react as Tiwa Savage buys new Range Rover

The lovely video of Tiwa Savage’s new car and her family’s heartwarming reaction to it touched a lot of fans. Read some of their comments below:

Thefoodnetworknig2':

“Very deserving… Queen T.”

damilola_a_:

“Aww JamJam and Grandma's reactions are beautiful.”

sisi_jules:

“It’s her mom and nanny coming out to celebrate with her. See how happy she is, Tiwa works hard and deserves this.”

Creamy.dency:

“Is JamJam happiness for me. When you work hard you play hard.”

glowbymo_organicskincarepalace:

“While you're working hard Biko spoil yourself too.”

Hrh_kingdiamond:

“Queen moves.”

___alex_obi:

“Not your regular Range o.”

jaystallion_:

“Money really enter this car.”

mr.alao:

“Normally, Tiwa dey work hard. Babe wey work hard suppose ball hard. Congratulations.”

cataleya_empire:

“I hardly hear things like this concerning Tiwa☺️.. Congratulations Queen.”

