Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her ex-lover Somadina Adinma have remained good friends even though she is married

A recent post from the actress showed Somadina being supportive of her career and giving her feedback

Regina gushed over her ex-lover in appreciation as he commended her acting skills

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently shared a conversation with her ex-lover, Somadina Adinma.

The duo, who sparked reactions when they celebrated their achievement on Snapchat, gushed over each other.

Regina Daniels shares chat with ex-lover Photo credit: @adinmasomadina/@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In the chat, Somadina reached out to the politician's wife, praising her acting skills and the storyline of a movie she acted in.

According to him, the actress was so good that her acting didn't look forced, and she had great chemistry with the actor in her scene.

Obviously flattered, Regina, who has been showing off her body lately, thanked her ex-lover and spiced up the chat with love emojis and a pet name for him.

Recall that the actress has two sons for her billionaire businessman husband, Ned Nwoko.

See the post below:

Regina Daniels shares chat with ex-lover Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng