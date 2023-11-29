Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has sparked reactions on social media with a post showing off her tennis skills

The mum of two teased fans with her stunning figure as she showed off her fit for her tennis training

Regina also shared a video of her serving on the court, and, fans gushed over her, expressing different opinions

Popular actress Regina Daniels got her fans debating about the authenticity of her body.

The billionaire wife, who recently showed off her sons, put up a new post showing off her tennis training session.

Wearing a coordinated sports fit, Regina showed off her looks with her racket in hand, ready to play.

Known for teasing her fans with her looks, the actress showed off her stunning figure, driving conversations around if she got under the knife to achieve her body's proportion.

The actress also attached a video of her playing on the court, and captioned the post with:

"I'LL LET THE RACKET DO THE TALKING. Is it safe to add tennis player to my bio or am I still playing?"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Regina's post

The actress' photos and video sparked mixed reactions, read some of the comments gathered below:

adaeze.onuigbo:

"You too beautiful aunty."

vonny_km7:

"She did her nyash its show here."

big_fav___:

"Regina wan use yansh blind us."

bendujonson:

"The back is giving me chill."

iam_fashionshow:

"Give me a solid reason why you're showing us your yansh ......I no kuku look am sef."

big_fav___:

"So Regina is using WhatsApp. I thought WhatsApp is meant for broke people like us because what."

redwinebby51:

"Looking good Sis."

bahdman_kingsman:

"See wetin old man Dey enjoy!"

