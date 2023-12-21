A Nigerian lady who wept as her husband departed for Turkey in search of a better life finally followed him overseas

She captured all the important moments that happened in the days leading up to her journey to Turkey

In the video, she embraced her husband for the first time in ages after a 10-hour flight

A Nigerian couple who had to part ways when the husband left for Turkey to pursue a better future for them both finally reunited in a touching video.

The wife, who had cried bitterly when her husband boarded the plane, documented her journey of joining him in the foreign land.

Young lady meets husband in Turkey. Photo credit: @lovethlovey1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She recorded all the significant events that took place in the final days before her departure, such as brading her hair and eventually boarding the flight.

In the video shared by @lovethlovey1, she arrived in Turkey after a long and exhausting 10-hour flight and met her husband at the airport.

They hugged each other tightly, expressing their joy and relief after being apart for so long.

They then walked out of the airport, ready to start their new life together in their new home.

Source: Legit.ng