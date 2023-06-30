Amidst the recent talks about Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, missing their daughter's wedding in Canada, the birthday celebration of Munir and Khalifa goes ahead

A viral clip shared by Regina on her Instagram from the venue, where the birthday is set to hold trends

The actress in the trending clip was seen getting quite emotional as she was seen kissing the banners of her sons Munir and Khalifa at the birthday venue

First clips from the birthday venue where Munir and Khalifa Nwoko's birthday party would hold stirs reactions online.

The clips, shared online by their celebrity mum, Regina Daniels, have sparked emotions as people react to the luxurious look of the party venue.

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is in a very joyful mood as she celebrates her son's 3rd and 1st birthdays together. Photo credit: @regina.daniels

These clips emerged online after Regina and her husband were trolled by many for missing the wedding celebration of Ned Nwoko's first daughter, Julia, who got married in Canada just a day before the birthday party.

Only Ned's fourth wife, the Moroccan Laila Charani, reacted to the clips of Julia getting married.

However, as things stand, Regina is fully set to have a lovely time as she celebrates the birthday of both her sons, Munir, three and Khalifa, 1.

In the clip she shared, she was seen plastering kisses all over the banners at the party venue.

See the viral clip that emerged from Regina Daniel's kids' birthday venue:

See how netizens reacted to the clip from Regina Daniels' son's birthday celebration

@zinnychocolate:

"This your new body is really bodying."

@ngozimuoka:

"This is awesome , dope is dope."

@pweetysophielove:

"We the poor will not be allowed to enter here nah happy birthday KINGS."

@favourhoj:

"Bia why you no kiss your husband? Abi him face dey scare you?."

@mhizchi3:

"So person no fit get nyash in peace."

@lemy_ashley_:

"She don do small nyash. But it fits her."

@preciousjulie4:

"Your doctor did a great job if you know you know."

@rejoice.johnson.12:

"Low key my Gina don do small yarsh but it’s so beautiful on u❤️❤️❤️ but y u forget to kiss ur husband."

@blissful_hearts:

"Real definition of Oga wife."

@jee8734:

"I’m coming make dem no bounce me out o …na u send us invitation o , nana jeje I sit down o."

@beckyolofu:

"I just d admire your shape, e bam well."

@luxurykiddieshub:

"She purposely no kiss the man, probably because of engagement because she knew some people will leave their own problems and come and be taking Panadol for another person own."

